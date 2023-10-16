If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

I wrote in National he

more than Nicknames Mexicans have European ancestry, more specifically Spanisha lot of people have access to Spanish nationalityas long as they have any of the following Nicknames:

  • to: Abraham, Acevedo, Acosta, Aguado, Aguiar, Aguilar, Alarcón, Alba, Aldana, Alcala, Allegri, Alfonso, Alvaro, Almeida, Alonso, Alvarez, Amigo, Amado, Amaya, Aranda.
  • B: Baltasar, Baez, Barral, Barrios, Beto, Benavente, Benitez, Bernal, Bravo, Bueno, Bermejo.
  • C: Cabrera, Calvo, Camacho, Campo, Cantos, Carrasco, Carrillo, Carvajal, Castellanos.
  • Dr: Delgado, Diego, Diez, Diaz, Duque, Dominguez, Duran, Dorado, Duarte.
  • And: Enrique, Enriquez, Espejo, Esperanza, Espinosa, Escudero, Esteban.
  • F: Fajardo, Fernandez, Ferrer, Ferrero, Figueroa, Flores, Fuentes, Fuertes.
  • g: Galvez, Garcia, Gato, Garzon, Gil, Jimeno, Jimenez, Gomez, Granado, Gonzalez, Gutierrez.
  • H: Haro, Henriquez, Hernandez, Heredia, Holgado, Herrera, Huerta, Hurtado.
  • Yo: Ibanez, Israel, Izquierdo.
  • C.: Gian, Jimenez, Jimeno, Jorge, Juarez, Julian.
  • to: Lazaro, Lille, Lara, Larios, Leiva, Leon, Lima, Linares, Lobato, Lobo, Lopez, Lorca, Lorenzo.
  • M: Madrid, Madrigal, Macias, Machado, Manuel, Marquez, Marchena, Marcos, Martinez, Marin.
  • n: Najera, Navarro, Navas, Neto, Nunez.
  • also: Ocampo, Ochoa, Olivos, Olmos, Oliva, Ordonez, Olivares, Orellana, Ortega, Ortiz.
  • s: Pacheco, Padilla, Palma, Palomino, Pardo, Paredes, Pareja, Parra, Paz, Pascual, Pedraza, Pena, Perez.
  • s: Kyros, Kimada.
  • R: Ramirez, Ramos, Real, Rey, Reina, Ribera, Ricardo, Rivero, Robles, Roca, Rivas, Rodriguez, Ruiz.
  • Yes: Salgado, Salinas, Salas, Salazar, Salcedo, Salvador, Sanchez, Sancho, Serra, Serrano, Sierra, Silva.
  • T: Talavera, Toledo, Torre, Torres, Trejo.
  • or: Ubeda, Aurea, Urrutia.
  • Fifth: Valero, Valle, Vara, Varela, Vargas, Vazquez, Vega, Velasquez, Vera, Vergara, Villanueva, Vidal.
  • g: Zalazar, Zaragoza, Zuniga.

How to process nationality?

If you have any of these Nicknames You must send your papers to a notary Spain To support engagement with the community. In addition, it will be necessary to travel to the mentioned country where the operation will take place.

You will also need a nature letter, which is a document issued by the immigration authority Spanish Which grants citizen status to a foreign person on a discretionary and exceptional basis.

JR.

