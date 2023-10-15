Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

in EcuadorOn Sunday, October 15, millions of citizens will go to the polls to elect the future President of the Republic. In this Second electoral round The final candidates are: Daniel Noboa And Luisa Gonzalez.

Where should I vote in Ecuador’s 2023 presidential election?

For people who will come to vote in the second round of the 2023 Ecuadorian presidential elections, the National Electoral Commission has made the platform available to find out where to vote:

Go to the CNE website or click here connection.

Enter your ID number and date of birth.

Accept the verification code and click “Inquire”.

So, here you can find out your polling station and the right polling station for you so that you can be part of this citizen exercise.

How to vote in the 2023 presidential elections in Ecuador?

It is important for people who are going to vote to present their ID card or passport at the voting center, in accordance with the Basic Election Law, the Law of Democracy in Ecuador.

When they are at the polling station, they must submit their documents and the secretary will have to verify their registration on the electoral roll. You will then be given a tan ballot with the presidential duo competing in this second round so you can vote privately.

When are the presidential elections in Ecuador 2023?

The presidential elections in Ecuador will be held on Sunday, October 15, according to information from the National Electoral Council (CNE). Currently, more than 13 million Ecuadorians will go to the polls to cast their votes and choose their next governor.

Who are Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa?

Daniel Noboa is currently 35 years old, a conservative businessman, and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who has run for president several times. Regarding the economic issue, the goal is to create tax incentives and tax exemptions for new companies. As for security, he wants to strengthen the judicial system, combat cybercrime, and improve the prison system.

On the other hand, Luisa Gonzalez (45 years old) is the candidate of former President Rafael Correa’s party, and she became the first woman to obtain this important percentage during the first round of the presidential elections. It seeks to combat crime and corruption and improve the judiciary.