Cobach Sonora students will participate in the International Science and Technology Competition in Brazil

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Hermosillo, Sonora. – Two students from Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Sonora (Cobach) will represent the educational sub-system in the Infomatrix 2022 International Science and Technology Competition in Brazil.

The students are Jose Martinez Camargo and Abraham Saldivar Luna, from the San Luis Rio Colorado campus, who have been certified as National Stage Platinum winners.


-ad-

Cobach Sonora General Manager, Rodrigo Arturo Rosas, as well as SLRC Campus Director, Alvaro Alonzo Ojeda, expressed his pride that both students’ victory in the Infomatrix 2022 National Competition represented to the school, where they were awarded the card. for international competition.

(Photo: Submitted by Cobach Sonora)

José and Abraham won a gold medal with a short film “Un día más” in the regional theater, which led them to represent Cobach at the National Theatre, which was held in Guadalajara, Jalisco. There, the two students received the Platinum Award.

On the other hand, student Ana Camila Figueroa-Nava received honors in the Digital Art category, as did Janet Mejia Rodriguez and Victor Manuel Flores Santiago, in the Short Films category.

-ad-

Rosas congratulated the students, LRC staff, and advisory teacher, Laura Miriam Rodriguez Arvizo, who guided the participants in developing their projects.

The competition, from its regional, national and international stage, is organized by the Latin American Association of Applied Sciences and Technology AC (Solacyt).

More Stories

Dreams of Mars: A witty, sci-fi, heart-wrenching romantic comedy

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Marvel reveals a physical exercise that should not be followed

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Bible or science?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

3 Habits That Change Your Thyroid Without You Realizing It

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“Abolition of the Mandate”: the first democratic exercise of its kind – El Sol de Toluca

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Jaime Rodriguez “El Bronco” has been hospitalized with health problems

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Colombian will pay prison in Russia for spreading false news

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The director of the Netflix series confirmed the characters that will return in the new season

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Cobach Sonora students will participate in the International Science and Technology Competition in Brazil

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

For me it is a dream to see Santi in the World Cup: Chaco Jimenez

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Game Pass takes a hit on the new PS Plus

1 hour ago Leo Adkins