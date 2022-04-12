Cobach Sonora students will participate in the International Science and Technology Competition in Brazil

Hermosillo, Sonora. – Two students from Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Sonora (Cobach) will represent the educational sub-system in the Infomatrix 2022 International Science and Technology Competition in Brazil.

The students are Jose Martinez Camargo and Abraham Saldivar Luna, from the San Luis Rio Colorado campus, who have been certified as National Stage Platinum winners.



Cobach Sonora General Manager, Rodrigo Arturo Rosas, as well as SLRC Campus Director, Alvaro Alonzo Ojeda, expressed his pride that both students’ victory in the Infomatrix 2022 National Competition represented to the school, where they were awarded the card. for international competition.

José and Abraham won a gold medal with a short film “Un día más” in the regional theater, which led them to represent Cobach at the National Theatre, which was held in Guadalajara, Jalisco. There, the two students received the Platinum Award.

On the other hand, student Ana Camila Figueroa-Nava received honors in the Digital Art category, as did Janet Mejia Rodriguez and Victor Manuel Flores Santiago, in the Short Films category.

Rosas congratulated the students, LRC staff, and advisory teacher, Laura Miriam Rodriguez Arvizo, who guided the participants in developing their projects.

The competition, from its regional, national and international stage, is organized by the Latin American Association of Applied Sciences and Technology AC (Solacyt).