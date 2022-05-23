Colombian Caracol TV denounces it as a victim of a computer attack

snail tvA major Colombian media denounced, Sunday, its targeting of a computer attack under investigation by the authorities.

“This morning, Canal Caracol’s computer system fell victim to a cyber attack that affected many of our design and graphics programs, as well as some operational applications,” the channel said in a statement.

Caracol Televisión was the target of a cyber attack on Sunday. Despite their influence on design and graphics software, the criminals were unable to access or compromise the channel’s media content. Read the official statement here – https://t.co/jylKNxYuKG pic.twitter.com/Fs1BFotXu4 – Caracol News (NoticiasCaracol) May 23 2022

According to Karakul, “Despite the seriousness of the incident, the ‘attackers’ were unable to access or endanger the channel’s news content.”

This criminal attack is being investigated by the specialized units of the Dijin of the National Police And Attorney GeneralThe statement added.

The channel “strongly condemned this attack on freedom of the press” and said it hoped that “our systems will operate normally” soon.

With information from EFE