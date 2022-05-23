How often should you change it and what are the risks of not doing it Uno TV

Oral hygiene is not only Brush your teeth regularlybut also in the care and change Toothbrush Every now and then. Dental experts discussed the importance of jealousy one another to hesitate And a lot Vitesse health experts How do SocialDent Provide the answer.

How often should the toothbrush be changed?

Specialists in Learning Center for Former Hygienists in Vitesse Emphasizes that it is important to change Toothbrush at least every Three monthsAs she asserts, “a worn brush cannot eliminate oral bacterial plaque or oral biofilms as efficiently as a brush under optimal conditions.”

SociDent also specifies that the approximate useful life of a toothbrush is approximately three months, and there are certain conditions for its replacement that do not have to be time-related, which are as follows:

no disease Since there are certain oral conditions that damage the bristles, and if there is more bacteria than usual, the useful life of the brush is reduced.

Since there are certain oral conditions that damage the bristles, and if there is more bacteria than usual, the useful life of the brush is reduced. perfect dentures Because if there is a deformity in the mouth that can affect the way you brush your teeth, your oral hygiene tool will deteriorate faster.

Because if there is a deformity in the mouth that can affect the way you brush your teeth, your oral hygiene tool will deteriorate faster. When using orthodontic appliancesParticular attention should be paid to oral hygiene, as food residues can get stuck in the appliance and must be removed so that bacterial plaque does not form.

“In some cases, the recommended 90-day period for changing a toothbrush may be excessive. There are people who use orthodontic appliances; because they have poor brushing technique; or because they are used to biting the toothbrush, they end up spoiling it on an average of 15 days” SocialDent

Toothbrushes should be changed every three months or when they start to wear out / Photo: Uno TV

Change the brush at the first signs of wear

Dental Clinics Association of Madrid, Spaindenies that Toothbrush It must necessarily be changed to Three monthsHowever, it is recommended to replace it with a new one at the first signs of wear. Deterioration.

Shelf life of a brush It varies from person to person, as its wear depends on the frequency and correct use of it. If the bristles look worn, now is the time to throw them away, because they no longer reach the hard-to-reach areas. Similarly, if a person suffers a mouth diseaseThey must be changed because they are contaminated with bacteria.

How do you take care of your main oral care tool?

according to Vitesse health expertsThe Toothbrush It is an ideal reservoir for microorganisms, which depends on its proper care. Spores can start to grow after the first use and increase with use. The Recommendations be:

Rinse the brush well After use, remove excess water

After use, remove excess water always used Covered brushes So that both the head and its strands are protected, but at the same time they allow air to pass through; This will reduce the wet environment between the threads.

So that both the head and its strands are protected, but at the same time they allow air to pass through; This will reduce the wet environment between the threads. Keep the toothbrush inside portrait mode To facilitate drying and prevent contamination. Avoid touching the brush To prevent cross contamination.

What are the risks if the toothbrush is not changed?

the doctor Mario ZunigaSecretary of Graduate Studies at San Sebastian University School of Dentistry, stresses that it is important to change Toothbrush To ensure proper hygiene technique and avoid diseases such as Gingivitis s Gingivitis.

In addition, it helps prevent bad breathBad breath and tooth loss. “Moreover, coming into contact with the plaque layer and leaving it stored in damp places Makes it a receiver bacteria or fungiZúñiga says.

Finally, the specialist recommends choosing a file Toothbrush With a straight, comfortable handle, with soft bristles and a small head so you can reach every last molar.