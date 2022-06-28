consciousness. Mitte – Picture of Zacatecas

In 1971 several scientists gathered in Germany to discuss and discuss how to communicate with extraterrestrial life. This meeting is a precedent for what is now known as METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), which stands for “messages to extraterrestrial intelligence”. Scientists who join METI deal with the transmission of information, hoping that someone on the other side will receive it and, moreover, be able to decode it.

The first idea of ​​contacting extraterrestrial life was traced back to the German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who in 1820 proposed to take advantage of the vast terrain of the tundra in Russia to reproduce the right triangle of the Pythagorean theorem on a gigantic scale. The logic of the experiment was overwhelming for Gauss: beings believed to have inhabited the Moon and Mars would discern those geometries and discover that the Earth was inhabited by intelligent beings. Gauss’ plan was not implemented, and another project of him was not implemented, which is to send light signals to the Moon using a system of giant mirrors.

On November 19, 1962, a group of Russian scientists sent a Morse code message to Venus. At first they sent the word MIR, which in Russian means “peace” and “world” at the same time; The next day they broadcast the words “Lenin” and “CCCP”. One wonders how the prospective Russians thought Venus could explain Morse code and whether they knew who Lenin was; This is how the events occurred in the first attempt to establish contact with an extraterrestrial civilization.

In 1972, NASA launched the Pioneer sensors containing metal plates where their time and place of origin are indicated so that any interstellar traveler can find them in the future; On both plates a naked man and woman are depicted in relation to the spaceship. Pioneer 10 is heading towards the star Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus and would take more than two million years to reach it. Pioneer 11 is heading towards the constellation Aquila, northwest of the constellation Sagittarius; Pioneer 11 will pass close to one of the stars in the constellation in about 4 million years.