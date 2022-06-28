Science and stories in the Bogotá Planetarium podcast

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

During the pandemic, podcasts have become one of the most popular formats for audio enthusiasts, their consumption and production have increased and become a great tool for communicating with the public. In order not to lose this connection with people, the Planetarium in Bogotá and the Municipal Institute of Art – Administrations they created world of stories s Big stories for little geniusesTwo podcast series with great stories to discover.

world of stories It tells stories about science and technology through artistic or poetic manifestations through which it can be shown that the history of science and technology is replete with everyday life.

Created during the confinement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, the podcast was initially a radio space allowing to link Planetarium dialogues with citizens, then, So far, the podcast has four seasons and 35 episodes.

The last seasons titled Machines to see the sky s my messagesPart One is an eight-episode series in which different astronomical observatories of Bogotá and two planetariums in South America are visited to find stories, navigate their spaces and discover their significance. The second is an exercise in which creators read letters of discovery, conversations between scientists and circles of love, farewells, and questions, to understand the work and lives of those who have dedicated themselves to unraveling the questions that the universe raises for us.

On the other hand, there is a podcast Big stories for little geniusesan audio product created especially for children, in which stories about science and its heroes are told so that little ones have a direct connection to scientific knowledge.

