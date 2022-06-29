He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry Science from ABC University

Mexicali, June 28. To offer a quality education, the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry Science taught at the Veterinary Science Research Institute of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) is accredited for five years. The approved body was the National Council on Veterinary Education and Zootechnics AC (Conevet).

A certificate-delivery meeting was held, where the President of UABC, Dr. Daniel Octavio Valdez Delgadillo, congratulated those who make up this academic unit, because it is through joint action that this goal can be achieved, demonstrating a commitment to education. Quality and the search for continuous improvement in order to train professionals with great capabilities and community service.

He noted that the issue of external evaluation is important to UABC because in this way the strengths, weaknesses and areas of opportunity for each educational program are identified.

“There are those who think that accreditation can be obtained easily, however, there are only five universities that are accredited with 100% of their education programs, and UABC leads this group because we have 135 assessable programs, and the university behind us has a little more than 70. assessable,” the university president commented.

Dr. Francisco Suárez Gómez, Chairman of Confit’s Board of Directors, attended to deliver the accreditation certificate. He commented that the International Manpower Council has already begun work on areas of continuous improvement paving the way for the next accreditation and support for the training of students and graduates.

He commended the hard work of the accreditation team and the leadership of the Director. “Receiving the five-year accreditation is an important achievement for the Syndicate of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences because it is an educational program that has always been at the top in terms of teaching these fields,” he said.

For his part, Dr. José Carloman Herrera Ramírez, Director of IICV, thanked the members of the Academic Unit for demonstrating the quality of education. “This accreditation is the result of commitment and dedication not only by teachers, but also administrators, and of course students who benefit from their professional training.

In particular, he thanked the team that worked to obtain the accreditation, consisting of physicians: Sonia del Carmen Soto Alvarado, Ana Laura Kinegara Espinosa, Sergio Daniel Gomez Gómez, Enrique Trasviana Muñoz, Gilberto Lopez Valencia and Issa Carolina Garcia Renoso.

UABC is the only public educational institution in Baja California that trains animal husbandry veterinarians, who can perform, among other activities, as consultants in the administrative operations of livestock and animal breeding systems, or provide veterinary public health services.

Related information:





Views after:

31