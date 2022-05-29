Constry August 27 to create 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announced the creation of twenty-one new cardinals. Among them are three chief Dicastes of Korea, one of whom is Spanish. Two from Brazil, one from Colombia and one from Paraguay. Sixteen voters. Five Italians, including Bishop Cantoni Como, Emeritus of Cagliari and Professor of Theology Gianfranco Ghirlanda

Salvatore Sernozio – Vatican News

Cardinals from around the world. At the end of the prayer Regina CoyleThe Pope announced a new union, which would take place on August 27, to create twenty-one new cardinals. This will be the eighth of Francis’ pontificate. From the window of the Apostolic Palace facing Saint Peter’s Square, the Supreme Pontiff declared:

“On Monday and Tuesday, August 29 and 30, there will be a meeting of all the cardinals to reflect on the new Apostolic Constitution providing for the evangelization and on Saturday, August 27, I will celebrate a consulate for the creation of the new cardinals.”

Three Dicastry Heads

Among the new cardinals are three Dicasteries of the Roman Curia. This is the Englishman Arthur Roche, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship; Lazarus Yoo Hyung-sik of Korea, governor of the Clergy Council; The Spaniard Fernando Vergiz Alzaga, President of the Pontifical Commission for the State of the Vatican City and Governorate.

new purple

At their side, Francis rose to the purple: Jean-Marc Avlin, Archbishop of Marseilles; Peter Okpaliki, Bishop of Ekolubia, Nigeria; Leonardo Steiner, Archbishop of Mannhaus; Felipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao do Rosario Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Damao, India; Robert W. McIlroy, Bishop of San Diego, United States; Virgilio do Carmo da Silva; Archbishop of East Timor; Bishop of Como Oscar Cantonese; Anthumi Bhola, Archbishop of Hyderabad, India; Paulo Cesar Costa, Archbishop of Brasilia; Richard Koya Bowber, Archbishop of Wa, Ghana; William Goh Seng Chi, Archbishop of Singapore; Adalberto Martinez Flores, Archbishop of Asuncion, Paraguay; Giorgio Marengo, the apostolic governor of the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar.

over 80 years old

With them, five over eighty will also get the red biretta, and therefore cannot be elected to a potential concave meeting. They are: Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal, Honorary Archbishop of Cartagena (Colombia); Lucas van Looy, Archbishop of Ghent (Belgium); Arrigo Meglio, Emeritus Archbishop of Cagliari; Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, Professor of Theology and Monsignor Fortunato Frieza, Canon of San Pedro. At the end of the recitation of the List of New Cardinals, the Holy Father said:

“Let us pray for the new cardinals that they may assist me, to affirm their attachment to Christ, in my service as Bishop of Rome for the good of all the holy people of God.”

Formation of the College of Cardinals

Today the College of Cardinals includes 208 cardinals, including 117 electors and 91 non-electors. As of August 27, there will be 229 cardinals, including 132 electors.

