Coronavirus: 5 simple tips for getting back in shape after lockdown

36 minutes

explained, How to recover lost muscle mass?

When the lockdowns began to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people stopped exercising regularly.

Experts think there is a possibility Loss of muscle mass During this time.

The effect can lead to problems with movement and balance in the long term and lead to the occurrence or exacerbation of a wide range of Serious health conditions.

People with persistent problems should seek help from a doctor or physical therapist, but there is a list of things they can do to regain fitness.

Here is a list 5 things you can doAccording to several experts.

explained, Don’t start with one-hour sessions. Set a shorter time and increase the duration as you progress.

Experts say starting with some basic exercises is the hardest thing for many people. His advice: Don’t try to do too much.

“But getting started on a small scale is key Motivation improvement“Says Ozo Iogo of the Royal Orthopedic Hospital in Birmingham, UK.

Need A small victory every day“.

Exercise strengthening is primarily about moving heavy objects.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean lifting heavy weights. You are body weight It may suffice.

For someone who has had little or no exercise while in confinement, 15 minutes of housework or gardening, or a thousand extra steps a day, can be a good place to start, he says.

The most important factor in Form healthy habits It is constancy. ”

So the best way to do this is Set small goals You can achieve it.

“People who set big goals are more likely to fail to achieve them.”

Start b Some push-ups (Also known as push up exercise) or half push up, sit, stand, or push up exercises Squats and lunges It can be very useful.

explained, Doing small chores in the garden is another way to exercise your muscles.

2. Push and withdraw

Muscles of the upper body Biceps, triceps, pectoral muscles Or perhaps the chest and trapezius muscles in the back and shoulders are weak during a block.

Lisa Osborne Jenkins, who treats patients in Southampton, UK, says simple things like changing the way we shop may have exacerbated the problems.

“Carrying tote shopping bags is an activity that takes a lot of strength. Switching to online shopping means that many people no longer do this exercise.”

A good way to get it back is to start Do push-pull exercises.

“The muscles in the front of the body are usually good at pushing and the muscles in the back are good at tensing,” says Ehiogu.

“Must be Try to strike a balance between them“.

For this purpose, push-ups or three-quarter pushups are good if you complete them more than necessary, starting with a few reps.

The push-up exercise could be paddling with an elastic band or pulling up with a rod on a door frame.

But it doesn’t have Why is it a formal practice.

Moving things around in the garden or cleaning the closet can provide just as much exercise.

explained, Even with the best of intentions, it can be difficult for us to incorporate exercise into our daily life.

3. Leg work

Neurologist Dr. Caroline Appel says simple lower body and core (core) exercises can be beneficial.

This means exercise The muscles of the legs, buttocks, abdomen and lower back.

“Sitting or standing is a good way to start,” he says, along with calf raises as well as climbing and descending stairs.

Just start with 10 iterations and increments.

“You have to increase the pace more slowly than you think,” says Dr. Abel.

When you are ready, and if appropriate, you can switch to squats and lunges in the same spot.

If you don’t have it A lot of money for the teamThis shouldn’t stop you. You cannot start with almost anything. “

explained, Being clear about the time you will devote to exercising each day makes things easier for you.

4. Date it

Having a written schedule helps us overcome it Decision stress And we stick to our goal, says physical therapist Ben Lombard.

In these months, he says, millions of people missed occasional exercises, such as Walk to the station or to the bus station.

So setting a schedule to make up for lost exercise becomes doubly important.

“People should Get organized with simple, smart, and specific goals“It’s hard to do without a timetable,” says Patricia Smith of the University of London.

Smith says exercise is in Same time every day It can also help us develop healthy routines.

And Lisa Osborne Jenkins says it is Double the stimulation if you can do it socially.

Doing sports with others It gives you two types of motivation: “There is pleasure in being with others, and there is a very important feeling that you do not want to disappoint them by not appearing.”

explained, Leave everything ready, and it will remind you that you have a commitment to your health.

5. Prepare everything

Lombard says leaving your gear ready for a workout the night before is a good way to make sure you don’t forget to do it in the morning.

“It comes down to Reducing mental barriers To do an exercise. “

When you wake up in the morning and see your gear ready, it will be A strong sign of design.

A sign that you are already into it.

Having to search your closet for workout clothes increases the likelihood that you will back off, roll and go back to sleep the next time.

Likewise, Ehiogu says: “Put We let you go at the door“.

If you stop exercising while closed, give yourself less reason not to do it again now.

Illustrations by Jerry Fletcher.