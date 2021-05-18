The fitness habits of keeping Jennifer Aniston keep her shine at 52

It is never too late to take care of your physical and mental health. Here are some of the best Jennifer Aniston habits that can inspire you.

It was already known Jennifer AnistonAnd the One of the spoiled Hollywood actresses, Use coconut oil to keep skin hydrated and reverse the effects of aging. And just like that, there are plenty of other secrets to your 52-year-old glow. The basis of everything is mental and physical care (both exercise and diet), so we share some of Jane’s habits quite well We can integrate into everyday life.

1. Boiled eggs and smoothie juice

In this interview with People, Jennifer commented that she loves to start her day with a protein drink made with bananas, cherries, blackberries, collagen peptides and a pinch of cocoa. For lunch, a boiled egg is prepared.

2. Set your workout schedule (even early in the morning)

Jane’s Personal Trainer, Leon Azubuicki Commented on Women’s health That “she always has room for it To train, Even if it should record 3 AM. ”Thanks to this, it is allowed to change the routine so as not to make it boring.

3. Yoga to maintain thinness

After commenting on People Those who spin for 25 to 30 minutes, do yoga for up to 40 minutes to keep their limbs bent and arms in contour.

4. No long stories: This is how quickly you get ready in the morning

Aniston said Well + good When he wakes up, he drinks lukewarm water with lemon and just rinses his face with soap and then applies it Moisturizer With SPF and get ready for speed!

5. Rest on Sundays

Here He mentioned that he likes to take advantage of Sundays to recover from all the work he does in the gym the rest of the week.

6. Frozen fruits like Snack

On This interview I admit that to him Snack Frozen grapes are a healthy favorite. So be easy! Take a cup of grapes and put it in the freezer and leave it overnight. The next day, eat them for lunch or any other food Grouping.

