Costs of joining IMSS and receiving medical care

he Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has a way for urban unpaid workers to request voluntary integration into the compulsory system, i.e. to Voluntary insurance.

Through Method 33 of the Social Security Law, affiliated persons can obtain medical services and specialized studies conducted by the Institute of Social Security. health.

Voluntary insurance candidates are self-employed, informal workers, professional service providers, or any unpaid employee.

The affiliation process can be done in person. In this case, it will be necessary to go to the corresponding sub-authorization according to the heading.

CURP, social security number, will be required; e-mail; Answer the medical questionnaire provided by IMSS; a valid official ID; proof of address; As well as bank payment.

For the online procedure, you must have a CURP on hand; Social security number; e-mail; And fill in the IMSS enabled form on file Official site.

according to IMSSThose interested can choose a share that covers beneficiaries:

– From 0 to 19 years: 6 thousand 850 pesos

– From 20 to 29 years: 8 thousand 500 pesos

– From 30 to 39 years old, 9 thousand 150 pesos

– From 40 to 49 years old 10 thousand and 600 pesos

– From 50 to 59 years old, 11 thousand pesos

– From 60 to 69 years old, 15 thousand 300 pesos

– From 70 to 79 years old, 15 thousand 900 pesos

– From 80 years onwards: 16 thousand 450 pesos

