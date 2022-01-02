Could ‘not looking’ be real? This astrophysicist confirms that it sounds documentary

Since the world premiere in Netflix, the movie “do not search” (do not worry) has elicited all kinds of reactions from the audience. Its plot, in which two scientists discover that the world is about to be collapsed by a meteorite, gave much to talk about because reconsidering It defines what it does to the American media and political class.

In this regard, a American astrophysicist He made some controversial statements about this movie, in which he hinted at the possibility of this fairy tale More real items What we believe in.

If you haven’t seen it, we warn you that this note contains several spoilersWe recommend that you only continue reading if you are already able to enjoy this new installment.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film follows the struggle of two astronomers, a veteran professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a PhD student (Jennifer Lawrence), to warn the world of a terrifying discovery: Giant meteor approaching Earth It will cause a terrible event, Total and utter devastation of the planet.

Photo: Netflix

If this happened in real life, there is no doubt that chaos would spread throughout the world, but in “do not search” No one seems to care about the imminent extinction of the human race. Not the politicians, nor the media, nor the society trapped in their frivolous consumer habits. The situation becomes so desperate and unusual for the heroes that at some point in the film it actually limits the absurd.

Now famous American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson He caught the attention of thousands of people by revealing what he thinks after watching this movie. Tyson considers this movie more than a comedy, Looks like a documentary.

“I recently watched the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, a fictional story about a nation distracted by pop culture and divided over whether to heed serious warnings from scientists. Everything I know about news cycles, TV show interviews and social networks tells me Politics that the film was a documentary,” the scientist wrote on his Twitter account.

The film sparked a sharp controversy in social networks. Among those who see an analogy with the current situation in the world and those who say that the plot has nothing to do with real life.

The truth is, this movie doesn’t offer some “winks” to current situations and characters, like the case of trumpianos ink In the performance of Meryl Streep, who plays the ignorant president of the United States.

In addition to the striking similarity between the CEOs of Tesla, Amazon s ID pads: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, with the character of Peter Escherwell, played by actor Mark Rylance. Some viewers also noted some coincidences with the late CEO of An appleAnd Steve Jobs.

“do not search” It is still ranked first in the most watched films Netflix Since the premiere on December 24th.

