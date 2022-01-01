Spider-Man No Way Home: How They Convinced Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garvell to Show No Way Home | Spider-Man | Marvel movies | MCU | nnda nnlt | Fame

Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garvell appear in “”Spider-Man No Way Home”, which was released in December 2021, was one of the most impressive moments in the film that became a craze among fans of the Marvel Universe and at the same time left many doubts. Although both Hollywood stars in previous productions played the role of Spider- Man, however, it was revealed how convinced they are to appear in this new version.

In addition to its wonderful plot, the film”Spider-Man: There is no room for home“It became one of the most profitable productions in history.

In this sense, according to ComicBook.comThe third installment of director John Watts’ Spider-Man has already reached $536,592,000 in the United States, ranking it 12th in Hollywood history.

“Spider-Man No Way Home” has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Its actors have also amassed a fortune for this project and others (Image: Sony Pictures)

Without a doubt, this was one of the best premieres at the end of 2021 and fans Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Highlight the presence of actors Tom HollandThe main actor of the film, as well Andrew Jarville s Tobey Maguire Who on previous occasions played the Remembering Spider-Man.

Although many are wondering how they convinced the latter to appear in the movie “Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home”? Here we tell you the details.

How Toy Maguire and Andrew Garvell Convinced to Appear in ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’

Marvel fans have watched one of the most epic scenes and dreamed of by many, the meeting of the three Spider Man. Two of them are played by actors Andrew Garfield s Tobey Maguire seen on stage.

But for Hollywood stars to appear next to Tom Holland A lot of effort was made on the part of the film’s producers.

During an interview with The New York Times, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Sony CEO Amy Pascal revealed the efforts they made to hold this meeting. But they weren’t the only ones, because the effort was also made with the bad guys that reappeared.

Tobey Maguire does not rule out a return to the world of superheroes. (Photo: Sony)

Complicating matters was that all of the actors wanted to read the full script of the movie to find out their role and what they would do, but that was something Marvel and Sony didn’t want to hide the mystery, according to Mediotempo.

“It’s not easy to get everyone to agree with you on the big idea. ‘Hey, we have an idea. Are you coming to sign and participate in this movie?’ ‘Wow! Can I read the script?’ ‘No.’ And that was the hardest part.And this is where Amy, who connects with anyone, anywhere, anytime, is a key product in making things happen.Kevin Feige said.

Scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

What does the agreement consist of

What helped the ancients appear in this film Spider ManIn addition to the villains, it was Amy Pascal’s phrase that persuaded Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and other artists.

He indicated that his roles will not be just a simple cameo, but will have an important role in “Spider-Man: There is no room for home“.

“I was there with them the first time and I will be there again, I have a lot of respect for them and for all the work we’ve been doing together for years. They will not be extra actors or actors, they will be very important to each part“, handle.