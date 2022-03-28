COVID-19: China orders metropolitan Shanghai to be confined due to increase in cases

China has ordered its biggest quarantine for an entire city since the COVID-19 pandemic began in that country more than two years ago.

city Shanghai, 25 million peopleIt will be held in two phases for a period of nine days, during which time the authorities will conduct COVID-19 tests on each person.

As a major financial centre, the city has faced a new wave of infections over the past month, although the number of cases is not high by some international standards.

So far, the authorities are resisting isolating the entire city to avoid destabilizing the economy.

