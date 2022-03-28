COVID-19: China orders metropolitan Shanghai to be confined due to increase in cases

Drafting

image source, Reuters

China has ordered its biggest quarantine for an entire city since the COVID-19 pandemic began in that country more than two years ago.

city Shanghai, 25 million peopleIt will be held in two phases for a period of nine days, during which time the authorities will conduct COVID-19 tests on each person.

As a major financial centre, the city has faced a new wave of infections over the past month, although the number of cases is not high by some international standards.

So far, the authorities are resisting isolating the entire city to avoid destabilizing the economy.

But after Saturday I recorded The largest daily number of cases Since the pandemic began, the authorities seem to have changed course.

There were 2,631 new asymptomatic cases, accounting for nearly 60% of the total new asymptomatic cases in China on Saturday alone, and another 47 new cases with symptoms.

The city is divided into two parts

The reservation will be carried out in two stages, with restrictions on east side From the city from Monday until April 1, and in West side From 1 to 5 April.

Officials said public transportation would be suspended and companies and factories would have to halt operations or work remotely.

image source, Reuters to explain, Authorities have erected separators in the city to control the closures.

The city government has posted the instructions on its WeChat account, asking the public to “Support, understanding and cooperation With epidemic prevention and control work in the city.”

Other lockdowns during the pandemic have affected entire Chinese provinces, although people are often still allowed to travel within those regions.

But Shanghai, due to its high population density, is The entire largest city has been placed under quarantine up to date.

It is the commercial capital of China and, by some estimates, the largest city in the country.

But it is now one of the hardest-hit areas as China struggles to contain a resurgence alternative ormicronwhich led to a significant increase in new cases.

So far, officials have said that the port and financial center located in eastern China should continue to function in the interest of the economy.

The tiered approach to this shutdown means that half of the city will remain active.

image source, Reuters to explain, All Shanghai residents must be tested for COVID-19.

Millions of residents in other Chinese cities have been exposed to citywide restrictions, often after a relatively small number of Covid-19 cases.

Zero covid policy

The recent increase in cases in China, although small compared to some countries, presents a major challenge for Zero Covid strategy pledged by China.

order the government Fast closings and strict restrictions to contain any outbreak.

The policy distinguishes China from most other countries trying to live with the virus.

But the high transmissibility and lighter nature of the omicron variant has raised questions about whether the current strategy is sustainable in the long term.

Some Shanghai residents have complained Endless courses of examsindicating that the cost of the “zero virus” policy has become too prohibitive.