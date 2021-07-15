COVID-19 outbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in unprecedented conditions and with strict quarantine rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

However, there have already been several cases in athletes and others related to games.

The following list is updated and written in chronological order:

June 20 – A Ugandan team coach tests positive upon arrival at Narita airport and is quarantined at a government designated facility. The rest of the team is headed by bus to the host city of Izumisano, near Osaka in western Japan.

June 23 – Izumisano authorities revealed that an athlete from Uganda had contracted the virus.

July 4 – A member of the Serbian Olympic rowing team tests positive upon arrival. The other four team members are isolated as close contacts.

July 9 – A Lithuanian athlete and an Israeli athlete reportedly test positive. Subsequent reports indicate that the Lithuanian’s results were unclear and that he subsequently tested negative.

July 14 – A masseur for the Russian women’s rugby team 7 tests positive, forcing the team to remain in isolation for two days, RIA reports. Authorities in Munakata, southwest Japan, confirmed that a staff member had been hospitalized and that none of the team members could be considered close contact.

– The refugee Olympic team was delayed in arriving in Japan after the positive condition of the team representative in Doha. The injured member of the delegation is in quarantine without symptoms and 26 of the 29 refugees will remain in their training camp in Doha.

Seven employees of a hotel in Hamamatsu, central Japan, where dozens of Brazilian athletes are staying, have tested positive, according to a city official.

Twenty-one members of the South African rugby team are believed to have been in contact with a case during their trip.

July 15 – Eight female athletes from the Kenyan women’s rugby team are classified as close contact after a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered during their trip to Tokyo, according to an official from the southwestern city of Kurumi, where they were due to host a training. camp.

