El Salvador qualified for the quarter-finals after achieving its second victory

The selection of El Salvador added 6 points out of a possible 6 in Frisco (Texas) this Wednesday and qualified for the Gold Cup quarter-finals by beating Trinidad and Tobago 0-2 on the second date of Group A.

The Salvadorans left Trinidadians mired in a point from Saturday’s goalless draw with Mexico in their first appearance.

Today, Trinidad and Tobago has introduced several changes to its formation in search of a more offensive approach.

But striker Jairo Enriquez led the way to victory for the Salvadorans in the 30th minute of a single match that culminated with a mid-range shot into the net.

La Selecta went to rest with minimal advantage, which was enough to advance to a top-eight instance, but after the interval, Trinidad and Tobago changed its game paradigm and dominated the game for long lanes.

The suspense over the final result at Toyota Stadium was dampened in the 91st minute when Amando Moreno fired off the post, and after a confusion in the area defended by Niklas Frederup, striker Walmer Martinez put the finishing touch in the 91st minute.

With six points and undefeated, Selecta will face Mexico in the final of the group stage, which will be measured later against Guatemala, the last invited to the tournament due to the loss of Curaçao, which fell to El Salvador 2-0.

El Salvador had not qualified for the second stage of the Gold Cup since 2017, when the United States eliminated it 2-0.

La Selecta, directed by Salvadoran American Hugo Pérez, did not reach the semi-finals in this competition.

– data sheet:

0- Trinidad and Tobago: Nicklas Frenderup; Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Gilani Peters (M 46, Rionney Moore), Ryan Telfer (M 77, Hashem Arcia), Mikel Williams; Dwayne McKitt (M 46, Marcus Joseph), Triston Hodge (M 16, Andre Fortune), Neville Hackshaw, Kevin Molyneux; Noah powder.

Coach: Angus Eve.

2 – El Salvador: Mario Gonzalez; Eric Zavaleta, Ronald Gomez, Alexander Larrain, Brian Tamakas (d. 89, Walmer Martinez); Narciso Orellana, Joshua Pérez (m.60, Juan Portillo), Darwin Cerén (m.84, Isaac Portillo), Marvin Monterroza (m.60, Amando Moreno); Jairo Henriquez (AD 69, Alex Roldan) and Joaquin Rivas (AD 84, Marvin Marquez).

Coach: Hugo Perez

Goals: 0-1, 30th minute: Jairo Enriquez. 0-2, AD 91: Walmer Martinez.

Referee: Honduran Sylvain Brown blames Trinidadians Triston Hodge and Rion Moore and El Salvador’s Narciso Orellana.

Accidents: Match Day Two of Group A of the CONCACAF Gold Cup held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco (Texas).