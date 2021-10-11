Almost two years after the emergence of SARS-CoV 2, which causes infection with the virus COVID-19Researchers continue to discover After the catastrophe From disease, this time they found out anal restlessness syndrome (Accounting Bureau).

It was Japanese researchers who discovered this suffering, which can be related to COVID-19.

According to the study published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, anal restlessness syndrome Or also known as restless anal syndrome, it was discovered in a 77-year-old man from Tokyo, Japan.

Only two weeks after passing COVID-19The old man began to feel an extreme tightness in his anus when he was resting, which made him need to move.

The patient noted that symptoms disappeared when stretching, walking, or even exercising, but returned when he sat or lay down.

What is anal restlessness syndrome?

According to the study, this condition is a kind of restless leg syndrome (RLS) and its origin is a neurological disorder associated with typical symptoms and effects related to the quality of life.

Because of neurological and sensory changes, people with anal restlessness syndrome They have a need to move their limbs to relieve itching and burning in this part of the body.

What are your symptoms?

The most common symptoms of this strange condition are:

tickle

tingle

fools

Pain

Itch

some sayings sign of illness subordinate Supreme Authority for Financial Control and Accountability They can be confused with hemorrhoids and other diseases; So it is important to see a doctor.

It is worth noting that at the moment, only the elderly man has appeared this syndrome that can be related to the SARS-CoV 2 virus, which has killed millions around the world.

Japanese specialists pointed out that to meI can handle it clonazepam, medicine used against COVID-19.

With information from El Sol de México and Excelsior

