COVID-19: What is restless anal syndrome and what are its symptoms?

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Almost two years after the emergence of SARS-CoV 2, which causes infection with the virus COVID-19Researchers continue to discover After the catastrophe From disease, this time they found out anal restlessness syndrome (Accounting Bureau).

It was Japanese researchers who discovered this suffering, which can be related to COVID-19.

According to the study published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, anal restlessness syndrome Or also known as restless anal syndrome, it was discovered in a 77-year-old man from Tokyo, Japan.

Only two weeks after passing COVID-19The old man began to feel an extreme tightness in his anus when he was resting, which made him need to move.

The patient noted that symptoms disappeared when stretching, walking, or even exercising, but returned when he sat or lay down.

What is anal restlessness syndrome?

According to the study, this condition is a kind of restless leg syndrome (RLS) and its origin is a neurological disorder associated with typical symptoms and effects related to the quality of life.

Because of neurological and sensory changes, people with anal restlessness syndrome They have a need to move their limbs to relieve itching and burning in this part of the body.

What are your symptoms?

The most common symptoms of this strange condition are:

  • tickle
  • tingle
  • fools
  • Pain
  • Itch

some sayings sign of illness subordinate Supreme Authority for Financial Control and Accountability They can be confused with hemorrhoids and other diseases; So it is important to see a doctor.

It is worth noting that at the moment, only the elderly man has appeared this syndrome that can be related to the SARS-CoV 2 virus, which has killed millions around the world.

Japanese specialists pointed out that to meI can handle it clonazepam, medicine used against COVID-19.

With information from El Sol de México and Excelsior

It may interest you:

Mexico adds 2,690 infections and 128 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Mexico receives Aesthetic Center approval to mobilize a vaccine against COVID Sputnik-V

Permex produces a serum with horse antibodies to treat Covid-19 patients

The United Nations and the World Health Organization present a strategy to end the acute phase of the COVID pandemic

More Stories

United States Senators’ Secret Sweets Office

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Angelos Pope: “Faith is not a mechanical or commercial thing, it is a gift and a free one”

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvez released after 4 years and 8 months of kidnapping

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope to politicians: “Clean energy, the fight against hunger and sustainability”

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope: The Synod is the path of the Church. Listen to the spirit and brotherhood

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The mysterious money tree that appeared in the city and caused a huge commotion

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Integrative and Regenerative Medicine in its Own Name: Biosalud Clinic in …

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cooper’s team fell 1-0 on the road to Madagascar

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trick to send a message if you are blocked

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

COVID-19: What is restless anal syndrome and what are its symptoms?

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Closed US Championship

23 mins ago Leland Griffith