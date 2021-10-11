WHO recommends third dose of COVID vaccine for at-risk groups – El Financiero

The Vaccine Expert Advisory Group of World Health Organization (WHO) Monday recommended that certain patients At-risk groups Receipt Third dose An additional antiviral vaccine, despite the fact that in August the agency requested that these booster vaccines be suspended.

Mexican Alejandro Craviotto, head of the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts, made the announcement after the body’s meeting last week, at which vaccination strategies against COVID-19 and other diseases, such as malaria or polio, were analyzed.

The experts also recommended that the international community set a goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population against COVID-19 by mid-2022.

“It’s a much higher percentage than we previously thought, but given the evolution of the epidemic and the availability of new vaccines for younger age groups, it’s a potential target,” the SAGE chief said.

Regarding the third dose (or the second in the case of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine), in principle it should be given to people with “severe or moderately weak immune systems,” Craviotto stressed at a press conference.

The Mexican expert explained that this recommendation applies to all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use against COVID-19: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm y Sinovac. In the coming days, the Indian Bharat Laboratory will certainly join, according to Craviotto.

The green light for a third dose, limited to certain groups, comes after the World Health Organization requested in August that booster doses not be given until the end of September due to persistent inequality in the distribution of antiviral vaccines, a term that was extended weeks later, until January 2022.