covid | “Vaccinating the entire planet every 6 months is not affordable, sustainable or necessary”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

According to Professor Andrew Pollard, the scientist who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, regular vaccination of everyone on the planet against COVID-19 is not sustainable, affordable or necessary.

“Vaccinating everyone on the planet every 4 or 6 months is not affordable, sustainable or even necessary,” Pollard told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Tuesday.

Instead, he added, those most at risk should be identified and prioritized.

“We haven’t succeeded in vaccinating all of the people in Africa with one dose, so we certainly won’t get to a point where a fourth dose can be administered to everyone.”

