Cozcyt holds a meeting to promote scientific work as a model of life for young people

The first FOVOCI was started, with the aim of high school students conversing with recognized scholars from the state

Directing the invitations of young people towards the fields of CTI is one of the goals

Zacatecas, Zack, May 31, 2022. –With the aim of promoting scientific work as an aspirational life model and field of opportunity for young people, the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt), chaired by Hammurabi Gamboa, is holding the first edition of the Meeting for the Promotion of Scientific Invitations (FOVOCI) 2022.

FOVOCI is driven by new governance, with goals of promoting scientific and technological careers, as well as ensuring that young people in research find an honest way of life, a way to generate well-being for the population and contribute to growth. Economie.

The event is aimed at high school students and takes place from May 30 to June 3, starting at 9:00 a.m. 00 h, with the participation of about 13 schools from the municipalities of Zacatecas, Calera and Morelos, Cristina Jared Carrillo Martinez, Head of the Directorate of Science Publication and Publication of Cozcyt, stated. ,

Each conference will be attended by students from two educational institutions invited by Cozcyt, and throughout the week three high schools that have explicitly requested their participation will also be included; In a way that gives hundreds of students the opportunity to speak personally with scholars, to learn about their work experiences and life stories.

The inaugural conference was titled “How Video Game Programming Led Me To My Ph.D.”, presented by Carlos Eric Galvan Tejada, a software engineering expert, who invited the audience to always ask themselves why things are. The talk in which he revealed his life experience and how each step he took led him to be one of the youngest residents of Zacatec to have a Ph.D.

On the second day of FOVOCI’s activities, the Conference on Metabolomics called “Chemistry in the Service of Health” was presented by Academician Yamilé López Hernández. On Wednesday, it will be the turn of the topic of astronomy, as researcher Pedro Rubén Rivera-Ortiz talks about “the present, past and future of stars in the formation stage.”

On Thursday, linguist Gabriela Cortez Perez will present the conference “De lengua me como un taco: Linguistic work in everyday life”. The work will conclude on Friday with the exhibition “The Eternal Walk of Vertebrates on Earth” by biologist Robin A. Rodriguez de la Rosa.