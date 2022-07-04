Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held a meeting, on Sunday, with Anita Annette Avin, Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, as part of his official visit to this African country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Havana stated that the head of the Cuban diplomacy highlighted in the meeting the historical relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the two countries, as well as the common interest in further strengthening parliamentary relations.

The Ugandan MP, in a message posted on Twitter, highlighted bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, biotechnology, agriculture and health, and finally with the training of professionals mainly.

Also participating in the meeting were members of the Cuban-Uganda Parliamentary Group, which celebrated the development of cooperative projects between the two countries as a way to break the US blockade on the Caribbean island.

Kampala and Havana support each other in international forums through the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 plus China, and at the United Nations to defend and protect their interests and their strategic political and economic partnerships.

Rodriguez arrived in Kampala from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, where he met the highest government and parliamentary authorities.

(with info from PL)