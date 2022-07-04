Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

Photo: AnitahAmong.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held a meeting, on Sunday, with Anita Annette Avin, Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, as part of his official visit to this African country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Havana stated that the head of the Cuban diplomacy highlighted in the meeting the historical relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the two countries, as well as the common interest in further strengthening parliamentary relations.

The Ugandan MP, in a message posted on Twitter, highlighted bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, biotechnology, agriculture and health, and finally with the training of professionals mainly.

Photo: AnitahAmong.

Also participating in the meeting were members of the Cuban-Uganda Parliamentary Group, which celebrated the development of cooperative projects between the two countries as a way to break the US blockade on the Caribbean island.

Photo: AnitahAmong.

Kampala and Havana support each other in international forums through the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 plus China, and at the United Nations to defend and protect their interests and their strategic political and economic partnerships.

Rodriguez arrived in Kampala from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, where he met the highest government and parliamentary authorities.

(with info from PL)

More Stories

The Yankees return to their winning ways in baseball

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Matthews Montenegro | A young man gets a scholarship to study at a US university thanks to his skills in Fortnite | Brazil | Narration | EC Stories | nnda nnrt | Globalism

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Dominican Republic makes history as USA returns to Olympic football – Marca Claro

1 day ago Leland Griffith

USA: Virgin Orbit missile launched with defense satellites | United State

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda announced the discovery of 31 million tons of gold | Bicentennial Radio – FM 103.3 Live

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Cuban Foreign Minister on an official visit to Uganda ›World› Granma

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The United States insults the Dominican Republic, which is the champion of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Free up space in your app with these simple steps

5 mins ago Leo Adkins

Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

Do you want to put 7-Eleven? This is what you need to run one in Mexico

28 mins ago Mia Thompson