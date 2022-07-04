The United States celebrates the 246th anniversary of its independence

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a Fourth of July barbecue for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday afternoon. Later in the day they will also see the Independence Day fireworks display in National Centre.

Fireworks large and small display the night sky in cities from New York to Seattle and from Chicago to Dallas. But others, particularly in drought-stricken western regions prone to wildfires, will abstain from them.

And the Phoenix fireworks are also running out, not because of the pandemic or fire concerns, but because of supply chain issues.

In passionate celebrations across the country, some new residents take an oath of citizenship, qualifying them to vote for the first time in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Fourth of July is the most patriotic day in the American calendar. Independence Day celebrates the decision of the original 13 colonies to relinquish British rule and form the United States. However, this decision did not happen on July 4th.

In fact, the representatives of the colonies voted for independence on July 2, 1776. Two days later, they approved the Declaration of Independence, a document outlining the vote. Many believe that the country should celebrate the anniversary of the vote on July 2. However, copies of the manifesto were so widely circulated that the Fourth of July became a memorable day.

Modern 4th of July festivities include parades, picnics, political speeches, and fireworks.

FILE – Spectators watch fireworks explode during a Fourth of July celebration at Pioneer Park on July 4, 2013, in Prescott, Arizona.

However, black slavery was widely practiced within the colonies as the Founding Fathers worked to gain their independence from Great Britain.

What the colonists wanted for themselves, apparently, they did not believe that their slaves also had the right, although the declaration includes this passage:

“We take these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and that their Creator has endowed them with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The United States has struggled with this paradox ever since.

