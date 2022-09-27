Cundinamarca lottery Monday 26 September 2022 results and winning numbers in the lottery 4613 in Colombia

Results | The Cundinamarca lottery was played on Monday, September 26, 2022 with the draw number 4613. Find out the grand prize and full tickets for this match in Colombia.

Results here | The Cundinamarca lottery draw took place on Monday, September 26th. The grand prize went to Series 9293 070. Dry Millionaires can now be seen here.

The Lottery Cundinamarca Raffle #4613 will take place on Monday 26th September 2022. See which numbers have dropped as of 11:00pm. At the end of the note.

The Colombia draw is held every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a set of numbers. The grand prize will go to the player who matches all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco for $200 million, and then there’s another, less valuable one.

Once the draw ends, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca lottery. To watch it you can click here.

Cundinamarca lottery Monday 26 September 2022: results and winning numbers for the last draw 4613

This draw will take place at 10:30 PM. The results and numbers that fell in . can be found Cundinamarca Lottery official website (click here).

Prize scheme: What is the jackpot for the Cundinamarca lottery

The biggest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco for $200 million, and then there’s another, less valuable one.

Cundinamarca lottery: days and times for this lottery

The Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time: 10:30 p.m., and will be broadcast by Channel One