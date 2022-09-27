Cundinamarca lottery Monday 26 September 2022 results and winning numbers in the lottery 4613 in Colombia

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Lottery Cundinamarca

Results | The Cundinamarca lottery was played on Monday, September 26, 2022 with the draw number 4613. Find out the grand prize and full tickets for this match in Colombia.

by Ignatius Lucero

Cundinamarca lottery yesterday Monday 26th September 2022 results and winning numbers for the last draw 4613 in Colombia
Cundinamarca lottery yesterday Monday 26th September 2022 results and winning numbers for the last draw 4613 in Colombia
Ignatius Lucero

Results here | The Cundinamarca lottery draw took place on Monday, September 26th. The grand prize went to Series 9293 070. Dry Millionaires can now be seen here.

The Lottery Cundinamarca Raffle #4613 will take place on Monday 26th September 2022. See which numbers have dropped as of 11:00pm. At the end of the note.

The Colombia draw is held every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a set of numbers. The grand prize will go to the player who matches all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco for $200 million, and then there’s another, less valuable one.

Once the draw ends, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca lottery. To watch it you can click here.

Cundinamarca lottery Monday 26 September 2022: results and winning numbers for the last draw 4613

This draw will take place at 10:30 PM. The results and numbers that fell in . can be found Cundinamarca Lottery official website (click here).

Prize scheme: What is the jackpot for the Cundinamarca lottery

The biggest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco for $200 million, and then there’s another, less valuable one.

Cundinamarca lottery: days and times for this lottery

The Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time: 10:30 p.m., and will be broadcast by Channel One

More Stories

The latest news from Hurricane Ian live | Biden warns that hurricane may be deadliest in Florida history | international

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ian arrives in Florida as a ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane, causing heavy flooding

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Lover hanging from a sale on the 20th floor when husband came by surprise | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A massive blackout leaves all of Cuba without electricity after the passing of Hurricane Ian, which caused severe damage and flooding on the island.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Hurricane “Ian” hits Cuba and heads to Florida with category 3 | international

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Tokyo protects itself and protests escalate on the eve of Shinzo Abe’s funeral

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The latest news from Hurricane Ian live | Biden warns that hurricane may be deadliest in Florida history | international

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Why does aurora occur? Teach me about science

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

“I don’t think there is anyone alive who will win 21 Triple Crown titles.”

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The CIA wants to revive the mammoth with genetic engineering

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

East African Community calls on member states to take precautions against Ebola outbreak

7 hours ago Leland Griffith