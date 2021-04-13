Curfew today April 13th: Check timetables and restrictions in Bogot, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla

To face the third peak of the epidemic

ante The imminent entry to the third peak of the epidemic The national government has sent a circular to local leaders of the measures to be taken To stop the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. A curfew was imposed in major cities over the weekend.

After implementing the quarantine, Some restrictions persist on the national territory, according to the percentage of intensive care unit occupancy. We tell you what they are.

This Tuesday, April 13th The strict quarantine implemented in Bogota ended at 4:00 am. However, the mayor will analyze the scope of the restrictions to assess whether additional measures should be taken.

Pending the analysis by the region, Decree 135 of 2021 remains in effect Until April 19, as the “peak and cdula.”? , Which continues to rule for today as follows.

Cdulas ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 Institutions cannot be accessed Where activities such as the acquisition and payment of goods and services are carried out; Buy any product from retail and wholesale stores; Banking and financial services, documentation, and caring for citizens in public bodies.

Medellin’s ICU occupancy rate is 96%, which is why it joined the articulated measures of the Government of Antioquia to counter the health red alert the department faces.

Thus, in the capital and all of the Antiochean territories from April 12 to 19, measures will continue to rule 4×3, pico, cdula, ban law, and night-day curfews on weekdays.

This means that this Tuesday 13 and Wednesday April 14, there will be a night curfew from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM. The next day.

As of Thursday, April 15th, Curfew ongoing from 8:00 PM until Monday April 19 5:00 AM The ban will also be implemented at the same times as the curfew.

Peak and cdula in Antioquia between April 12-18

Monday Apr 12: 0-2-4-6-8

Tuesday Apr 13: 0-1-2-3

Wed Apr 14: 4-5-6

Thursday April 15: 7-8-9

Friday Apr 16: 0-2-4-6-8

Saturday Apr 17: 1-3-5-7-9

Sunday Apr 18: 0-2-4-6-8

in a city Kali, the curfew, climax and state are in effect until April 19According to Decree 4112.010.20.0175 of 2021, but it can be extended if occupancy levels in intensive care units do not decrease.

this way , Curfews in the capital and rural areas in the valley capital, which are in effect between 8:00 pm every day and 5:00 am. next one.

Peak and cdula for this Tuesday April 13th is for cdulas ending 1,3,5,7,9, That will not be able to make purchases and procedures in commercial enterprises, banks and financial entities. The measure does not apply to restaurants, hotels and / or the like, so as not to affect the economic revitalization of the city.

Mayor Jaime Pomarejo announced that this week they will be monitoring infection numbers and Occupation of the intensive care unit to determine the complementary actions to be taken.

Meanwhile, the announced peak and schedule will be in effect from Monday 12 April to Friday 16 April, given the last digit of the ID. Likewise, Curfews and dry law are maintained from 6 PM until 5 AM