Date, time and TV channels

This Sunday the 11th of JulyAnd the United State will face Haiti By the first date of gold cup. Discover When, how and where to see The match in which the competition in this tournament will be opened for both teams. All details in Bulavibe.

The USA national team, Directed by Greg BerhalterI dream of doing good cup Oro And for this you should start with the right foot opposite. Haiti. “Our priority is to win the Gold Cup. When we compete for a title, we want to win it. It will require a lot of effort on the part of the group, but it is undoubtedly one of our goals.”DT said.

for this part, Haiti It had to be overcome Bermuda to get inside Gold Cup 2021 and merge group b Which form United States, Canada and Martinique. So, he comes with great rhythm and dreams. Will he be able to go down to Berhalter on day one?

United States vs. Haiti: When and when do you play for the Gold Cup?

Will be participating in Next Sunday, July 11 In the Sporting Park Stadium, Kansas City, United States.

Timetable by country

Mexico: 7.30 pm

status united: 17.30 PT / 20.30 EST

Costa Rica: 6:30 pm

Honduras: 6:30 pm

Panama: 7.30 pm

Argentina: 21.30 hours

Brazil: 21.30 hours

Chile: 8.30 pm

Colombia: 7.30 pm

United States vs. Haiti: Which channel is broadcasting the Gold Cup match?

Commitment can be seen Neighborhoodinternationally through Concacaf GO and Concacaf Official App, via live broadcast.

TV channels

Caribbean countries: Flo Sports سبورت

United State: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1 y FOX Sports App

Mexico: TUDN and Blim TV