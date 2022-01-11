David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, dies at 65

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
The President of the European Parliament calls for the punishment of Belarus 1:02

(CNN) – President of the European Parliament, David SassoliHe died in Italy, according to a tweet from his spokesperson posted early Tuesday morning local time.

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, has died at the age of 65.

“EP_ President David Sassoli died at 1:15 am on January 11 at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was taken to hospital. The date and location of the funeral will be announced in the next few hours,” wrote Roberto Coelho.

Coelho said on Monday that Sassoli had been hospitalized in Italy since Dec. 26 due to serious complications related to a defect in his immune system.

Citing his office, Reuters reported that David Sassoli, a center-left Italian politician, was also treated in a French hospital for pneumonia in September.

Sassoli, 65, has been speaker of the 705-seat parliament since 2019. His term is due to expire this month and he was not expected to run for a second term, according to Reuters.

Due to illness, David Sassoli has been unable to lead the Strasbourg-based parliament in recent weeks and has missed the annual European Union event organized by the European Commission in September.

With information from Reuters

More Stories

Mexico calls for investigation into North Korea missile launch; “It’s an insult to the international community.”

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The past seven years have been the warmest in history

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How to add a number from abroad | Mexico | United States | Spain | Peru | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Bronx fire kills at least 19, including 9 children

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

‘He was just raised with affection’: Old man smacks Indian deputy and internet is full of memes (VIDEO)

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Release the Saudi princess who spent nearly three years in captivity with her daughter

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Health and wellness | Nursing and Advances in Health – El Sol de Hermosillo

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Andy Murray advances to the second round in Sydney

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Learn the 3 ways to change your message font | Android | iOS | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | Tutorial | roads | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

58 mins ago Leo Adkins

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, dies at 65

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Kremlin indicates lack of progress in talks with the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith