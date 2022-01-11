Mexico calls for investigation into North Korea missile launch; “It’s an insult to the international community.”

Mexico’s ambassador to the United Nations, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, He described North Korea’s January 5 missile launch as an “insult to the international community.” In his address to the UN Security Council, de la Fuente called for an investigation into the act, in order to obtain the results as soon as possible.

The ambassador told the Security Council that “North Korea’s pattern of behavior confirms that it continues to advance its technological capability for military purposes. We call for an immediate halt.”

“We call on the parties with the greatest influence to spare no effort to re-establish a dialogue that would lead to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” de la Fuente added.

But six days later, North Korea today fired another “unidentified projectile” toward the Sea of ​​Japan, the South Korean military said. Pyongyang described the first launch as a new hypersonic missile.

“North Korea is firing an unidentified projectile into the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas),” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday in a brief statement about the launch. It was also notified by the Japanese government.

The test comes just six days after Pyongyang, which has not yet shown any signs of opening a dialogue with Seoul or Washington, tested another projectile that the regime called a new hypersonic missile and that detection systems in Seoul or Tokyo had trouble locating due to its existence. irregular trip.

With information from EFE