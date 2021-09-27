defeat Europe in the Ryder Cup; McIlroy wins duel | Sports
Sheboygan, Wisconsin, USA – Rory McIlroy had a flushed face and watery eyes. It was hard not to expect it.
His toughest week in the Ryder Cup – one of his toughest weeks in golf – ended on Sunday. He finally won a duel. Considering it a bittersweet ending might be too cute.
“It was very disappointing that I wasn’t able to contribute more to this team,” McIlroy said.
His 3-2 win over Xander Schauffele represented his first points in the week he lost before all 12 singles started. Europe fell 19-9 – the most lopsided defeat with the new format starting in 1979.
In analyzing the defeat that will surely come to a European team that has won nine of their last 12 matches, the disappearance of McIlroy, the main golfer in the team’s recent successes, will certainly be one of the main topics to be brought up. discussion.
But Europe’s problems run deeper and the duel against the Americans does not look good in the future.
Europe with four players over the age of 40 – Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia – reached a duel against the United States with only one item of this age.
Other contrasting numbers: Eight out of 12 players in America are in their twenties. 11 of them are among the top 20 in the world.
“There is exceptional talent in this team,” McIlroy admitted.
The song “We Are the Champions” played on the sound system and only McIlroy and the company could watch.
“It’s been a tough week,” he admitted. “But the more I play this tournament, the more I realize it is the best event in golf. I love being a part of this and can’t wait to be part of so much.”
