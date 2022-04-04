‘Demon House’: The new horror movie coming to Netflix that you can’t miss

United State. – Mo’Nique’sI will meet with directr Lee Daniels On Devil’s house A horror movie is in development and a slot has opened for the lead actress in it.

Ex-star Octavia Spencer had to quit due to her commitments The truth can be told from Apple TV +, allowing Monique to intervene. The comedian previously collaborated with Lee Daniels In the award winning Precious: Based on the novel’s payment‘ From ruby 2009, after the film’s promotional period created a rift between them.

In 2009, Mo’Nique declined a model media tour for Precious during the Oscar season, saying that she was not part of her contract. After the incident, she publicly stated that Lee Daniels was working with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to get her out of Hollywood. number It’s not the first time the two have worked together since the release of Precious, but Deadline’s exclusive report on the news said the two had not spoken for thirteen years after the feud.

Mo’Nique also had a notable feud with Netflix in 2019, claiming that they gave her very little money for an hour of comedy compared to other female artists. This dispute ended in court, but the two sides are clearly happy to work together on this case. output from Devil’s house cLaunching in June, the latter is hoping to successfully adapt a well-known case from 2010 in which a mother and three children witnessed supernatural events in their home in Gary, Indiana.