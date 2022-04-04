Netflix or Prime Video? Experts.com

It was one of the biggest animation successes of 2021, grossing nearly $400 million globally. However, it remains a mystery where to watch the Sing 2 movie stream. No platform has announced its landing, neither in the US, nor in Europe, nor in Latin America, and the only way to watch it online is to buy it from digital stores, but in select markets.

Although the first reports indicated that it will be in Peacock, NBC’s global platformthe current convention refers only to live-action films, i.e. not animated films.

The agreement signed between Peacock and NBC Universal, which are both affiliated with the same company, states that within four months of the theatrical release date, Universal’s live-action films will begin broadcasting on Peacock. After four months, they’ll switch to Prime Video for 10 months and then the movies back to Peacock for at least another four months. At least in the United States.

The deal includes, for example, titles like Jurassic World: Dominion, which will hit theaters in June 2022. That’s for sure, which will bring the new installment of the saga to live broadcasts in October 2022.

Focus features and Blumhouse movies are also part of the agreement.

Where do you watch Sing 2 while streaming?

Netflix currently has Universal animated films produced by Illumination and DreamWorks, albeit for a limited time and in select markets.

Regarding the first batch of Sing, it can currently not be seen in almost any part of Latin America, with the exception of Brazil through Telecine, GloboPlay and Now. While in the US, it’s available on FUBO and in Spain through Movistar Plus.

There is something clear. Sing 2 will not be shown on Disney Plus, Star Plus, or Apple TV Plus. For now, it remains only to wait and for distributors to start adapting to the new era, as viewers want to be able to watch movies at home, without waiting months and months.

Something similar is also happening with No Time To Die, the latest release from James Bond, for which Prime Video has bought the rights, but is currently only available to stream in India.