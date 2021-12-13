Dinosaurs were as fast as Usain Bolt

some types dinosaurs It was the fastest inhabited on Earth in the area currently occupied by the Ryugan Society and can be operated in 45 km per hour, according to a study.

investigator University of La Rioja (UR) Pablo Navarro (Zaragoza, 1988) explained to Efe that, according to his study, published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, belonging to the Nature group, some species of legged dinosaurs (dinosaurs) could. At 45 kilometers per hour, it is one of the fastest speeds so far calculated for these animals from analyzing their tracks.

In 2009, the Jamaican Usain Bolt She reached 45 km/h at the World Championships in Athletics in Berlin, Germany.

The fossil traces analyzed are located in two accounts located in Igea (La Rioja), dating from the Lower Cretaceous period, between 145 and 100 million years ago.

One of the tracks – called La Torre 6A – has five tracks and the other – La Torre 6B – has seven, all three toes and longer than it is wide.

According to Navarro, it is “Very strange” Finding such tracks is quick to run because although there are many tracks all over the world, such tracks are ‘very rare’.

He estimated that the environment in which the tracks were produced, a muddy ground, “was certainly not the most conducive to running.”

Although it is not possible to determine which species left them, we believe they were made by a medium-sized carnivorous dinosaur, measuring about 2 meters in height and between 4 and 5 meters in length.

"Although it is not possible to determine which species have left, We believe they were made by medium-sized carnivorous dinosaurs, about 2 meters high and 4-5 meters long, possibly of the family Spinosaurid or Carcharodontosaurid.Navarro is specific.

By analyzing the angles and distances between tracks, the researchers calculated that one dinosaur ran quickly between 23.4 and 37.1 kilometers per hour and the other, faster, between 31.7 and 44.6.

He added that the latter number is among the three highest estimated speeds of theropods worldwide.

In addition to high speed, this research confirmed the agility of these dinosaurs, with one track showing a smooth and steady increase in speed, while the other showed a sudden change of direction in the race, which the authors interpret as evidence that the animal maneuvered while running.

He added that these data support studies conducted in recent decades through the analysis of bone remains and the use of biomechanics, after taking field images on which 3D models were applied.

Scientists from Complutense University of Madrid, University of the Basque Country, Universidade Nationale Río Negro (Argentina) and the Paleontological Interpretation Center of La Rioja.

EFE