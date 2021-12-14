Exercise and socialization, the superhero secret to a good aging

23 mins ago Mia Thompson
Superheroes tend to age well — and even more so when they are thousands of years old, like Thor — but their secret lies in continued physical activity and strong social bonds, according to research published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) . EFE / Mario Garcia Sanchez

London, Dec. 13 (EFE). Superheroes tend to age well — and even more so when they are thousands of years old, like Thor — but their secret lies in continued physical activity and strong social bonds, according to research published in Science. The British Medical Journal (BMJ).
In its Christmas edition, which always includes some science studies casually, “BMJ” reveals the “meticulous” research conducted by academics from the University of Queensland in Australia, who have spent dozens of hours in front of their home or movie theater screens, mainly while in confinement, to check whether The passage of time on Marvel superheroes.
Experts chose this study group, with the majority of members aged between 30 and 55, because they “live much longer than most people” and therefore “it seems appropriate to look at their health and relate to their trajectories of aging”.
They concluded that superheroes age as well and that the way they do so depends on their personal characteristics in the same way that other humans do.
When examining their positive habits, they found that they regularly participate in physical activity and exercise and exhibit a high level of socialization, which is associated with a lower risk of dementia.
They also find that they typically have a positive or optimistic mindset, as well as psychological resilience and a vital purpose, which is often associated with healthy aging.
Also, with the exception of Thor and Iron Man, superheroes don’t usually drink or smoke, which also allows them to age in a healthy way.
In general, they suffer from risk factors to a greater extent than the rest of the population, such as their constant exposure to loud noises, polluted air and multiple head contusions, increasing their chances of suffering from dementia, disability and traumatic injuries. rest of life.
Australian scientists took a special look at five cases: Tony Stark (better known as Iron Man), Bruce Banner (Hulk), Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), Chaka (Black Panther), and Peter Parker (Spiderman).
They concluded that both the Black Panther and the Iron Man are ‘extremely wealthy and intelligent’, which a priori reduces their risk of suffering from dementia, and also in the first case T’Chaka is vegetarian, which is linked to a healthier lifestyle.
However, the Hulk’s tantrums of anger, weight gain, and heart problems make him a candidate for chronic disease, and the traumatic experiences Black Widow had in his childhood increase his susceptibility to physical and mental illness.
And while they praise Spider-Man’s strength, flexibility and agility, which eventually make him more resistant to falls in old age, they caution that his intense nocturnal activity makes him unlikely to sleep between 8 and 10 hours. Recommended for teenagers.
Experts remember that until now superheroes have focused on maintaining peace in the multiverse or creating artificial intelligence, but they claim that from now on they face new challenges, such as providing medical and social care one population at a time. And in the prevention of dementia.
“This will allow people across the multiverse, including superheroes, to experience a good quality of life at older ages,” the experts say in their study.

More Stories

Dinosaurs were as fast as Usain Bolt

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

“A treasure to be taken care of”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

They discover a galaxy that seems empty of it, and scientists do not explain it

2 days ago Mia Thompson

South African doctors believe Omicron is lighter than Delta

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“We have to make the public understand the importance of this issue.”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The flag must be brought to rural areas: Master Julio Rafael Baizabal Hernández – Diario de Xalapa

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Exercise and socialization, the superhero secret to a good aging

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Waiting for the new high-performance plan and recover CEARs | Columnist | Sports

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Users may lose access without prior notice

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

A woman takes her young daughter from the casket to carry her for the last time | News from Mexico

28 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico and the United States presented a plan of action on economic issues for the development of the region

30 mins ago Leland Griffith