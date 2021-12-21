Dionisio Gutiérrez analyzes the challenges of Latin America in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, participated in Regional Meeting: Economic and Geopolitical Challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean, promoted by the Center for the Analysis of Public Policy (CAPP); Freedom International (FIL) and the Latin American Liberal Network (Relial), in which perspectives on democracy, growth, and development in Latin America were addressed.

The event brought together the most famous and eclectic liberal figures in Latin America, with businessmen, intellectuals and statesmen such as: the President of the Dominican Republic, Louis Abenader; President EcuadorAnd Guillermo Laso; The former president of UruguayAnd Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera; The former president of BoliviaAnd Jorge Toto Quiroga; The former president of ArgentinaAnd Mauricio Macri; former mayor MadridAnd Anna Boutella; writer and thinker Alvaro Vargas Llosa; Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya; Argentine writer Antonella Marti, among other things.

on the board “Economic Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean”, President Freedom and Development Foundation Analyze the future of the region with specialists in economic affairs and the tourism sector.

Regarding the downfall of the Latin American economy exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis, Gutierrez noted the following: “The burden of negative economic balance before the pandemic has been declining. It will take until 2026 to return to the levels the region’s economy was in in 2013. In 2014, Latin America reached the highest GDP per capita in its history, and between 2014 And 2019, Latin America experienced one of the worst performances since 1901. By 2019, its GDP per capita had already fallen by 14.2%, with the Covid-19 virus, the consequences will be more serious. If we add the decline in GDP, with inclusion 2020, then the decline decreased by 30% ”.

In addition, he highlighted the important role of defending liberal and democratic values ​​in order to achieve development: “These statements present a challenge in defending the values ​​of democracy and freedom. If efforts are not united, expectations will be more complex.”.

Finally, he outlined three ways in which the region could add strategies to address the current crisis: “We must strategically defend liberal values, create an agenda for economic growth, and accompany this with good policy and the improvement of public services.”.

To see the full panel, click here.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640937/PRNW_DG_RD.jpg