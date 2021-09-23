Disappeared Ugandan athlete admitted he ran away for a better life :: La Prensa de Lara

Lara Press | agencies.- Julius Siketoliko, a Ugandan weightlifter who disappeared Friday in Japan, a few days before the start of Tokyo OlympicsHe left a message at the hotel where his country’s delegation was staying, explaining that his life in Uganda was very difficult and that he wanted to work in the Asian country, according to Japan’s Kyodo Agency.

After arriving in Japan in June with the Ugandan delegation, the 20-year-old athlete He failed to qualify for the Olympic competitions and was due to return to Uganda on July 20. However, it was revealed on Friday afternoon that Cikitoliko was not in her room when a health care worker went to get a sample for a coronavirus test.

Later it became known that the young athlete Bought a train ticket to Nagoya, About 200 kilometers from the town of Izumisano, where the Ugandan team was staying, almost a day after seeing it for the last time. On the note, Ssekitoleke also He asked members of his delegation to send their belongings to his wife in Uganda.

The Ugandan delegation’s head of mission, Beatrice Ayikoro, told Kyodo that she is cooperating with local authorities to try to locate her citizen.

“During the team’s regular briefings in both Uganda and Japan, we emphasized, among other things, the need to respect Japan’s immigration regulations and not choose to leave the camp without permission,” said Ayekuru.

Meanwhile, two Ugandan team members tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival at Narita International Airport and had to self-isolate. Health authorities said both of those infected had a delta type. As a result of the two positives, the Ugandan team was not able to start training until July 7.

A source of information: RT.

