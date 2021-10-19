Disney delays new Marvel and Indiana Jones films – Noticias en la Mira with Lourdes Mendoza

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Los Angeles, United States. Disney delayed several Marvel and Indiana Jones films by nearly a year in the latest adjustment to its calendar released on Monday.

movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”It’s all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which means that production delays often lead to a multiplier effect in each chain in the millions of dollars.

Several films have been postponed due to the studio closings at the start of the pandemic. The sources informed the specialized publication diverse The recent changes are also due to production delays.

eagerly awaited”Black Panther” It is now scheduled for November 2022. Producers have said that the character of the late Chadwick Boseman will not be played by another actor in this sequel.

Read also: It’s Not Your Internet! Users have reported Netflix crashing all over the world

Other Marvel superhero movies, including “The Marvels” y “Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaThey are also several months late, remaining until 2023.

The fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise ran from July 2022 to June 2023.

Returning protagonist Harrison Ford will be 81 when the movie hits theaters, if the new date continues.

Ford accepted the role of archaeologist Indiana Jones in 1981 for the first time, in “Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark” a few years after he achieved international fame as Han Solo in Star Wars.

Production of this new Indiana Jones movie was delayed over the summer when Ford injured his shoulder during filming.

More Stories

Venom: There will be Matanza defeats Spain for best first movie show since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Lucifer was the most watched on Netflix in the US according to Nielsen

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Boys tundra su spin-off

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Film length and cast

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘Black Adam’: First Peek at DC Movie Sneak with Dwayne Johnson – Movie News

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

However: Curiosities, Anecdotes, Where and When to See, Netflix Still Image Link | Song Kang | Han Soo Hee | as drama | Asian culture

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NC Minister of Health was elected to the National Academy of Medicine

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The unusual reaction of Cesar Luis Menotti when he met Jorge Campos

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | 5 Reasons They Can Close Your Group | Applications | Smartphone | conversations | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Google Maps finds a “black hole” in the sea

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

US: Trump files sued for retaining documents related to the storming of the Capitol | international

1 hour ago Leland Griffith