Disney delays new Marvel and Indiana Jones films – Noticias en la Mira with Lourdes Mendoza

Los Angeles, United States. Disney delayed several Marvel and Indiana Jones films by nearly a year in the latest adjustment to its calendar released on Monday.

movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”It’s all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which means that production delays often lead to a multiplier effect in each chain in the millions of dollars.

Several films have been postponed due to the studio closings at the start of the pandemic. The sources informed the specialized publication diverse The recent changes are also due to production delays.

eagerly awaited”Black Panther” It is now scheduled for November 2022. Producers have said that the character of the late Chadwick Boseman will not be played by another actor in this sequel.

Other Marvel superhero movies, including “The Marvels” y “Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaThey are also several months late, remaining until 2023.

The fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise ran from July 2022 to June 2023.

Returning protagonist Harrison Ford will be 81 when the movie hits theaters, if the new date continues.

Ford accepted the role of archaeologist Indiana Jones in 1981 for the first time, in “Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark” a few years after he achieved international fame as Han Solo in Star Wars.

Production of this new Indiana Jones movie was delayed over the summer when Ford injured his shoulder during filming.