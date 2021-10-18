Venom: There will be Matanza defeats Spain for best first movie show since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Venom: There Will Be Matanza may have arrived in Spain two weeks after its US release, but that didn’t stop the film’s starring. Tom Hardy The best premiere in our country since The Rise of Skywalker and the 6.8 million euros it raised in its first weekend in cinemas in December 2019.

vibrating

“Venom: There Will Be Matanza” debuted in Spain with 3.4 million euros in its first weekend, so far its 2.8 hit at the time has surpassed “Fast & Furious 9,” so it makes sense that it was the best launch of the year in our country.

It also caused the arrival of the movie “Venom: There’s a Carnage” last weekend The best Spanish cinemas since they reopened after closing last year. More than 900,000 spectators approached the nearest room. I hope you are not a flower today.

In addition, the film directed by Andy Serkis already adds $283.7 million Worldwide, it’s still far from the 856 million films made in the first installment, but enough to actually be the eleventh highest-grossing movie of the year, and eighth if we let three Chinese productions swept their home country but were barely seen outside of it. .