Venom: There will be Matanza defeats Spain for best first movie show since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

26 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Venom: There Will Be Matanza may have arrived in Spain two weeks after its US release, but that didn’t stop the film’s starring. Tom Hardy The best premiere in our country since The Rise of Skywalker and the 6.8 million euros it raised in its first weekend in cinemas in December 2019.

vibrating

“Venom: There Will Be Matanza” debuted in Spain with 3.4 million euros in its first weekend, so far its 2.8 hit at the time has surpassed “Fast & Furious 9,” so it makes sense that it was the best launch of the year in our country.

It also caused the arrival of the movie “Venom: There’s a Carnage” last weekend The best Spanish cinemas since they reopened after closing last year. More than 900,000 spectators approached the nearest room. I hope you are not a flower today.

In addition, the film directed by Andy Serkis already adds $283.7 million Worldwide, it’s still far from the 856 million films made in the first installment, but enough to actually be the eleventh highest-grossing movie of the year, and eighth if we let three Chinese productions swept their home country but were barely seen outside of it. .

More Stories

Lucifer was the most watched on Netflix in the US according to Nielsen

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Boys tundra su spin-off

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Film length and cast

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘Black Adam’: First Peek at DC Movie Sneak with Dwayne Johnson – Movie News

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

However: Curiosities, Anecdotes, Where and When to See, Netflix Still Image Link | Song Kang | Han Soo Hee | as drama | Asian culture

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

South Africa refuses to take in refugees from Afghanistan | Globalism

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Open Science in Education – Observatory

17 mins ago Mia Thompson

Argentina women vs Canada XI, female potential, match predictions, live broadcast, weather forecast and report release

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: What Android phones will be left without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

Horns waitresses criticize the new outfit for being underwear

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Climate change will exacerbate extreme poverty in Africa

25 mins ago Mia Thompson