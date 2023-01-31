Djokovic already has a date to return to the United States: he will be able to play the US Open

Novak Djokovic’s return to the United States is approaching. After his 22nd Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, Djokovic received another great piece of news with the United States announcing that it will end its state of health emergency due to COVID-19 on May 11.

An announcement that includes lifting the current restrictions on entering the countrysince the United States requires a full vaccination schedule in order to be able to arrive in the country (with a few exceptions) and will continue to do so at least through May 11.

for this reason Novak Djokovic will miss the Indian Wells 1000 Masters (March 8-19) and Miami (March 22-April 2) for another year, but will be able to compete at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 (August 13-20) and the following day’s US Open ( August 28 – September 10), Since then, they will not ask you for the full vaccination schedule.

In this way, Djokovic will return to the US Open, in which he was unable to compete last year due to his refusal to be vaccinated and in which he has not had fond memories since winning the title in 2018, since in 2019 he was forced to retire. In the Round of 16. Final due to injury against Wawrinka, in 2020 he was disqualified for being hit involuntarily by the court judge and in 2021 he lost in the final against Daniil Medvedev In a match where he managed to become the first male tennis player to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year and the first tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam tournaments, which Nadal finally did at the 2022 Australian Open.