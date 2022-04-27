Do you want to be a hundred years old? Dinner time is essential to make this happen

to live whole life And long to a hundred years old, dinner time is one of the key factors to making this happen. This is known thanks to research conducted in Italy, which is known for its centenarian population.

The study Published in Frontiers in Nutrition focused on the Abruzzo region of central Italy. The region is among the main regions of the country known to other people of age, i.e. people between the ages of 90 and 99.

The Governorate L’Aquila is a sample with a high rate of singles as well as centenarians. The researchers focused on finding out the meal times for these people.

The researchers showed that eating late at night affects metabolic disorders. There is no evidence available now of the importance of meal times as of physical activity.

However, the Results Show a trend in residents eating dinner earlier no later than 7:15 PM. Another factor that could have an effect is the 17.5-hour calorie restriction between dinner and lunch the next day.

The consumption It also affects those who consume grains, fruits, and legumes; and reduced consumption of processed meat and eggs.

“for us Results Support the importance of a period of daily calorie restriction, which counteracts postprandial nocturnal stress and improves the metabolic response,” the researchers concluded.

Tips for a long life

besides Dinner time This includes eating a healthy and balanced diet to maintain good health. This includes a variety of foods in the right proportions and also consuming enough drinks to maintain a good weight.

