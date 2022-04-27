Germany changes its policy and sends heavy weapons to Ukraine

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring
Ukraine celebrates 60 days since the start of the Russian invasion 3:08

(CNN) – Germany has agreed to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, in a move that underscores a major shift in its approach to military aid to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced her commitment to the delivery of Gibbard anti-aircraft systems during a meeting of international defense officials at the U.S. Air Force Base in Ramstein in Germany on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we decided to support Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems … which is exactly what Ukraine needs now to secure its airspace from the ground,” Lambrecht said during the meeting at the base.

This is an important fact, because it is the first time that Germany has agreed to supply Ukraine with this type of heavy weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion. Germany has withdrawn Gepard systems from active service as of 2010.

Germany initially resisted calls to send weapons to Kyiv, limiting itself to providing humanitarian aid and medical equipment. This approach was consistent with Germany’s decades-long policy of not supplying lethal weapons to conflict areas.

Just a few months before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, the then new German government included a policy of arms export restrictions in its coalition agreement.

But under pressure from the Allies and German public opinion, the government was forced to See the rules.

At the end of February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would begin to deliver some weapons to Ukraine, although at that time he insisted on describing them as “defensive”.

He also announced that Germany would begin to increase investment in its armed forces.

The first such investment was publicly confirmed last month, when Germany announced the purchase of 35 US-made F-35A combat aircraft.

The Gibbard anti-aircraft system is armed with two 35mm cannons.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Annallina Barbock said that while “other partners are now providing artillery” to Ukraine, Germany will “help with training and maintenance.”

Barbock said that Germany Can’t provide more weapons Since the country does not have weapons, it can “deliver them at this time quickly and without delay.”

He added that Germany had decided not to disclose all the weapons it had previously sent to Ukraine, but said: “We have supplied Stingers anti-tank weapons. [sistemas de defensa aérea] And many other weapons that we haven’t talked about publicly.”

More Stories

The pandemic is not over in the US, as Anthony Fauci corrects

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Prince Andrew loses York’s honorary title after sexual assault scandal

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The oldest dog in the world is a Chihuahua and lives in Florida

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan approves the fourth dose of antioxidants for the elderly and chronically ill

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Do you want to be a hundred years old? Dinner time is essential to make this happen

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Beijing tests 20 million people for COVID-19 amid ‘raging’ outbreak

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

And they warn of serious damage to the Western economy as a result of sanctions against Russia

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Applauded in the United States: Denzel Washington, Range Rover Champion

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Cave Protection Law: Supported by the Scientific Community – Science – Life

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Martinoli, Luis Garcia and Zag swept Mexico’s rankings against Guatemala

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on two devices

3 hours ago Leo Adkins