Doctors discover a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach; Enter into his rectum

Doctors discover a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach; Enter into his rectum News from Mexico

The man went to the doctor suffering from severe stomach pain, but during examinations, doctors found a live eel, 30 cm long, which apparently entered the anus.

Doctors discovered a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach. Image: illustrative

Vietnam.- In an unusual medical case that surprised the medical community, the story of a man in Quang Ning, Vietnam, who was hospitalized due to his illness. Severe stomach painjust to find out An eel was lodged in his stomachcausing severe damage.

Patient, A 34 year old manAt first, he went to the hospital with symptoms that doctors thought were common. But during the examination it was discovered that the cause of the pain was A The eel is about 30 cm long. Which It entered his stomach through the anusCausing Perforations in the intestine And unleashing is dangerous peritonitis.

Urgent intervention

Due to the seriousness of the condition, doctors performed an operation Emergency surgery to remove the eel And treat the complications caused by it.

Using tweezers, they extracted the live animal and proceeded Removal of damaged intestinal tissue.

The patient is in the recovery stage.

peritonitis

the peritonitisThe infection that the man contracted due to the presence of a sea snake in his stomach is A A serious and life-threatening condition. This occurs when the thin layer of tissue lining the abdomen becomes inflamed due to a bacterial or fungal infection.

Symptoms of peritonitis include: Severe abdominal pain, tenderness, muscle stiffness, fever, nausea and vomiting.

To diagnose it, several tests can be used, such as: X-rays, ultrasound, and CT scan, in addition to peritoneal fluid analysis.

