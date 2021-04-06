Donald Trump drops nearly 300 positions in most millionaires

32 mins ago Leland Griffith

Everything indicates that being President of the United States for four years was not the best economic decision for Donald Trump on a personal level, after this was revealed. Almost 300 places have fallen into the ranking of the richest men From the world of the magazine Forbes.

This famous Republican pole, who previously had a Reality show As he promoted his business vision to the contestants, Currently it ranks number one thousand 299 Among billionaires, after last year he was ranked 1001 in the ranking.

According to the business magazine, from January 2017 to 2021, when he served as President of the United States, Fortune Fortune Trump slipped from $ 3.5 billion to $ 2.4 billion.

The comparison is not less, because while Trump companies have reported a decline in the stock index Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) It recorded an increase of 70 percent.

In their analysis, the American media considered that if Trump had sold everything from the first day of his presidential term, after he had paid the maximum taxes on capital gains, and if the resources obtained were then invested in stocks, then Republicans. He will now get $ 1.6 billion more That he currently owns.

In just one year, Trump has seen a sharp drop in the list, and although he is richer than he was in the previous period, He can’t keep up with other billionaires They quickly rose.

To be considered, two symbolic buildings of Trump located in New York experienced sharp falls during his presidency in the United States, one recording $ -217 million and the other of $ 195 million. The situation wasn’t too far for his hotel and licensing management company, as well as his golf course in Miami, Florida.

Businesses or the only regions Trump has risen in, according to Forbes, Was shared in a complex of three buildings in San Francisco, California, and his residence at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.

