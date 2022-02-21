Donetsk deplores the existence of fighting, after “group of saboteurs” infiltrated from Ukraine in the south of the self-proclaimed republic

As a result of this work, an arsenal of local people’s militia was mined.

Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic denounce A “group of saboteurs” infiltrated from Ukraine in the south of the republic on Monday.

As a result of this work, an arsenal of local people’s militia was mined, while saboteurs tried to get to the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Russia.

“Fighting is ongoing,” the official statement read.

Last Friday, the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk urging On the evacuation of residents to Russia before Possible Kiev attackBut he urged men to stay and protect their lands. According to Donetsk leader Denis Pushlin, the situation is critical and Kiev can launch a large-scale offensive against the Donbass at any time.

While the citizens evacuation to Russia, They have intensified Attacks on the territory of Donbass from positions of Ukrainian government forces