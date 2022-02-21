Donetsk deplores the existence of fighting, after “group of saboteurs” infiltrated from Ukraine in the south of the self-proclaimed republic

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

Feb 21 2022 07:20 GMT

As a result of this work, an arsenal of local people’s militia was mined.

Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic denounce A “group of saboteurs” infiltrated from Ukraine in the south of the republic on Monday.

As a result of this work, an arsenal of local people’s militia was mined, while saboteurs tried to get to the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Russia.

“Fighting is ongoing,” the official statement read.

  • Last Friday, the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk urging On the evacuation of residents to Russia before Possible Kiev attackBut he urged men to stay and protect their lands. According to Donetsk leader Denis Pushlin, the situation is critical and Kiev can launch a large-scale offensive against the Donbass at any time.
  • Donetsk People’s Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin announce Last Saturday, the Democratic Republic of the Congo obtained an offensive plan from Ukrainian forces, the purpose of which is to “cleanse” the region of its Russian-speaking population.
