Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel – DW – 07/10/2023

Dozens of missiles were launched from the area Gaza strip Towards Israel this Saturday morning (07/10/2023), and anti-aircraft sirens are still sounding in the south and center of the country, including the Tel Aviv area, according to the Israeli army. Israeli armyMeanwhile, rocket shells continue to be fired from the Gaza Strip.

Anti-missile sirens sounded from 6:30 (3:30 GMT) in Israeli towns bordering the Strip – which is de facto ruled by the Islamist Hamas movement – leading to sirens sounding in several cities such as Tel Aviv, Rehovot and Lod. In the center of the country are the dams of Bokar, Arad, Dimona, and Lachish in the south. Or Sderot, Ashkelon, or Ashod around Gaza.

The spokesman added: “In the last half hour, rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. We urge residents of southern and central Israel to stay near the protected areas and follow the instructions of the Front Command.”

Currently, the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) has reported four casualties, including a 70-year-old woman in critical condition in the town of Gederot.

The missiles hit three sites

In addition, Magen David Adom paramedics also treated a 20-year-old man, in moderate condition, who was injured by shrapnel in Yanvi; Two people are in a mild and conscious condition in Ashkelon.

Magen David Adom indicated that the shells hit three towns: Yavneh, where paramedics treated “a 20-year-old man in moderate condition due to shrapnel wounds,” and Gedrut, where “a 70-year-old woman is in critical condition.” Another person is trapped,” and in Ashkelon, with “two people in a mild condition and conscious.”

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin NetanyahuHis office indicated that it “has been informed of the situation” and “will hold a meeting with senior security officials within the next few hours.”

Defense Minister Yoav Galant is already at Kirya’s army headquarters in Tel Aviv to lead the response in Gaza; Prime Minister, Benjamin NetanyahuHe heads there to attend an emergency meeting with the entire security services.

MG (AFI, AFP)