Learn how to prepare delicious churro at home in simple steps

the Cross she is one from sweets Richer and Easy to prepareIt is consumed greatly Mexico And Spain, but its origin is linked to China, where hundreds of years ago it was known as “Yutiao” and did not have a distinctive sweet texture. The Portuguese were responsible for transporting them to the Iberian Peninsula where they added sugar Upon his arrival in Mexico Ground cinnamon.

If you are a churro lover or someone in your family does, here we are with you Easy and quick recipe To prepare Homemade churroswith Just a few ingredients And In minutes.

Related news

A recipe for preparing churro at home with cinnamon and sugar

ingredients

250 grams of all-purpose flour

50 grams of butter

Vegetable oil for frying

Sugar according to taste

Ground cinnamon as desired

1 pinch of salt

Credits: iStock

Preparation mode

In a clean, dry bowl, add the butter, 200 ml of water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and stir occasionally until the butter melts and the mixture boils. Sift the flour and add it to the boiling water with the help of a wooden shovel or spoon, and stir until a homogeneous dough is formed. When the dough is ready, place it in a pastry bag and shape it into churros. You can give them the length you prefer. Heat a frying pan with enough oil, and when it becomes very hot, without burning, add it to it Cross In batches, cook until browned on both sides. When the crust is golden, remove it from the oil and let it drain on a plate covered with absorbent paper. Next, pass it onto a plate with the amount of sugar and cinnamon you prefer. And ready!

You will have delicious Homemade churros Within minutes, Crispy On the outside and soft on the inside. As you can see, he is a Easy recipe Very quick to prepare.