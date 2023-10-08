“Global Entry,” the procedure that allows you to enter the United States, is “easier.”

Those people who want to enter United State Much faster and without a lot of paperwork, they should know the software “Global Entry.” An option that helps travelers enter the North American country in a more efficient and faster way, as it speeds up the process at immigration stations.

If you are interested in learning more about it “Global Entry” We’ll explain to you what the program, administered by CBP itself, consists of. According to the official website of Customs and Border Protection, this program applies to pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States, Here we will tell you what you need and how to apply.

How is Global Entry processed to enter the United States more easily?

Take into account this procedure It does not replace a US visa, Because Mexicans are required to have this document to enter the United States. However, when processing Global entry it will be Speeding up entry to customs. It includes frequent flyers heading to Global Entry Lanes, where processing technology will be used to speed up the capture of a member’s photo to verify their membership.

Avoid long queues at customs with this measure. Photo: Unsplash/ CDC

During this process, you must be pre-approved for the program, as all applicants undergo a rigorous background check and personal interview before enrolling.

The advantages of Global Entry are no line in the process, no paperwork, quick access, as well as short wait times and it is available at major airports in the United States. In order to apply, you must follow the following steps:

Create a Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) account.

Log in to your TTP account to complete the order

Schedule an interview at one of the global registration centers

Complete the process

A one-time fee of $100 is required with your Global Entry application and must be paid at the time you submit your application through the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) system. You can pay by credit card or by electronic bank transfer.