“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” introduces two new characters in the official poster | Comic Con | premiere | cinema | movie | 2022 | United States | Mexico | SPORTS-PLAY

During San Diego Comic Con, Mazato Nozawa participated in a panel Dragon Ball Super To introduce “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, the new movie in the franchise to be released in 2022.

Some of the changes that we will see in the anime have been introduced there. Krillin, for example, now has a police uniform at her new job; On the other hand, Piccolo will show more about his daily routine on Earth.

The great surprise of this conference was the announcement of a series of figures who appear to be part of a military organization in the universe. It is only known that they have numbers on their chest and this is related to the number of antennas on their heads.

At the moment, it is not known what the role of these characters will be or whether they will be allies. At the start of the Dragon Ball Super panel at New York Comic Con, an official poster of these characters was reported.

Goku and Vegeta are already known but these aliens appear in the extreme. What would their role be in your opinion? Could they belong to the Galactic League? We’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out more about the case.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero introduces two new characters in the official poster. (Photo: TwitterDbsHype)

