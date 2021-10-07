“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” introduces two new characters in the official poster | Comic Con | premiere | cinema | movie | 2022 | United States | Mexico | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

During San Diego Comic Con, Mazato Nozawa participated in a panel Dragon Ball Super To introduce “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, the new movie in the franchise to be released in 2022.

Some of the changes that we will see in the anime have been introduced there. Krillin, for example, now has a police uniform at her new job; On the other hand, Piccolo will show more about his daily routine on Earth.

The great surprise of this conference was the announcement of a series of figures who appear to be part of a military organization in the universe. It is only known that they have numbers on their chest and this is related to the number of antennas on their heads.

At the moment, it is not known what the role of these characters will be or whether they will be allies. At the start of the Dragon Ball Super panel at New York Comic Con, an official poster of these characters was reported.

Goku and Vegeta are already known but these aliens appear in the extreme. What would their role be in your opinion? Could they belong to the Galactic League? We’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out more about the case.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero introduces two new characters in the official poster. (Photo: TwitterDbsHype)

Listen to Dale Play on And . Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

More Stories

Tom Cruise won’t be the first actor to shoot a movie in space

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Sofia Vergara talks about Marc Anthony’s collaboration in ‘Koati’: ‘She was so beautiful because of the soundtrack’ | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | nndc | Persons

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

“No one will get out of here alive.” | Netflix | The good and bad of the horror movie everyone’s talking about | skip entry

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Make-up recreation from The Squid Game (Netflix) goes viral on TikTok

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix brings shuffling functionality to mobile devices

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Diego Bonita and how he thinks about the future of work after the success of “Luis Miguel: Serie A” – Tvshow – 10/04/2021

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Arturo Zaldivar asks the accused scientists to trust the judiciary

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sports City Stadium turned 75 years old

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Smartphone | 3 video editors to download to your cell phone | Smartphone | Applications | Applications | clips | tik tok | Instagram | YouTube | Kinemaster | capcote | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Today’s news October 6, 2021 What you need to know from 2:00 pm in a minute

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda. Family of main opposition leader leaves Uganda ahead of elections due to alleged threats

3 hours ago Leland Griffith