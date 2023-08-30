Earthquake in Chile today, Tuesday, August 29 – Time, epicenter, magnitude, according to CSN | mix up

Cedric Manwaring August 30, 2023
See the official report of the National Seismological Center (CSN) on the recent tremors in Chile today, Tuesday, August 29, with the location of the epicenter, its magnitude and the exact time of the earthquake.

What is the last earthquake in Chili pepper todayTuesday 29 August? Earthquakes are unpredictable events that can lead to disasters depending on their intensity and location on the Earth’s crust. Since Chile is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, it is essential to stay abreast of the latest reports from the region As this area is exposed to seismic and volcanic activity.

When and where was the epicenter? What is the magnitude of the earthquake? Find out the answers to your questions and follow the preventive instructions given by the Government of President Gabriel Boric in the event of an emergency from major seismic cities in the national territory such as Santiago, Calama, Offaly, Bica, Pozo Almonte, Huara, Coquimbo, among others.

“A large part of the Chilean mainland is located on the South American plate, close to the convergent ridge that separates it from the Nazca plate. In this case, the ridge is convergent, or in other words, subductive,” explains CSN, the reason for the continuous earthquakes that are being recorded in Chili pepper.

