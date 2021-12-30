Elon Musk predicts that humans will travel to Mars within five to ten years

Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

December 30, 2021 03:54 GMT

According to the pole, it is currently not possible to reach the Red Planet “for any amount of money”.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk believes that the first march on Mars will take place in the next decade.

The billionaire said in a interview With blogger Lex Friedman released this Wednesday.

As for a ship capable of transporting humans to the Red Planet, the billionaire noted that it doesn’t exist yet, but the spacecraft that SpaceX is developing could be “the most complex and sophisticated rocket ever built,” according to Musk. .

“It’s a lot. It’s really the next level,” said the billionaire, although he noted that the missile is currently not up to the challenge yet.

He noted that “there is a certain ton-per-ton cost on Mars that we can agree to create a self-sufficient city that we can’t afford now,” adding: “No amount of money can get you to Mars. We need to make that possible.”

In April, Elon Musk, a longtime promoter of the initiative to send expeditions to the Red Planet and into space, added A new headline for his Twitter bio, proclaiming himself “Emperor of Mars.” In an interview with XPrize founder and president Peter Diamandis, handle “A lot of people” could die in the same month as in the early stages of Mars exploration, but he insisted “it’s a glorious adventure.”

