Ex-Playboy model hits 80-year-old passenger during flight and spits in the face, gets arrested by the FBI and faces assault charges

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

December 29, 2021 17:47 GMT

If convicted, the attacker could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

in the United States of America exmodelo From Playboy who was traveling on a Delta Airlines flight on December 23 from Tampa (Florida) to Atlanta (Georgia), was arrested after causing an altercation during the flight and hitting another passenger, communication Atlanta Police.

In a video posted on social media, 51-year-old Patricia Cornwall can be seen standing in the aisle and screaming at a seated passenger.

criminal complaint quoted Local media reports that the dispute began when the woman was returning from the bathroom and a flight attendant asked her to take an empty seat while drinks were being delivered. Then Cornwall asked “What am I, Rosa Parks?” , referring to the famous African-American activist who in 1955 refused to give up her seat to a white man and move to the back of a bus in Alabama. An 80-year-old man, identified in the document as RSM, then claimed the comment was “inappropriate” and told him she was “not black. […]This is not Alabama and this is not a bus.”

During the dispute, the woman and the man traded insults and on one occasion Cornwall asked the man to wear a mask before hitting and spitting him in the face.

Other passengers and crew members who also tried to mediate were injuredAccording to the authorities. The woman was handed over to FBI agents upon arrival at the destination airport.

This Monday, Cornwall Back before a federal court in Atlanta, where she was formally charged with assault in the special air jurisdiction of the United States. If convicted, she could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The judge set a $20,000 bond and allowed the woman to return to her California home to await the next hearing.

